ليس مجرد رقم: أسماء ووجوه 239 إسرائيليًا اختطفوا في غزة
العائلات تتوق لمعرفة مصير أحبائهم وتشارك في حملة توعية متواصلة لإعادة الرهائن الى البيت
مضى أكثر من شهر منذ مذبحة 7 أكتوبر، ولازال 240 إسرائيلي وأجنبي محتجزا في قطاع غزة.
نساء ورجال وكبار السن وحتى رضع وأطفال محتجزون في غزة. عائلاتهم تشعر بالقلق عليهم. هم لا يعرفون إن كانوا لا زالوا على قيد الحياة، مصابين أو لقوا حتفهم. هم لا يعرفون إن كانوا يحصلون على الطعام، الماء أو العلاج الطبي.
هناك جهود دولية لإطلاق سراحهم من قبل الحكومات الأمريكية، المصرية والقطرية.
وتنشط العائلات في كل أنحاء العالم بهدف واحد: إعادتهم إلى البيت، آمنين وسالمين.
- A Said Hisham Shaaban
- Adar Tamir , 38
A farmer with an innate love of working the land, he is also a sports enthusiast.
- Adar Yafa, 85
A woman who loves life and her grandchildren.
- Ahimas Tomer, 20
- Albag Liri, 18
With a heart of gold, her life revolves around music and the arts.
- Alexander Edan, 19
- Aloni Daniel, 45
Loves life and her young daughter.
- Aloni Emilia, 5
Loves doing puzzles.
- Angrest Matan, 21
Loves fitness and working out.
- Argamani Noa, 26
- Ariev Karina, 19
Loves the field of cosmetics, makeup and beauty, and wants to make a career in it someday.
- Atzili Aviv, 49
- Avigdori Noam , 12
Charismatic, energetic, and caring of others, she organizes activities and birthday celebrations for her friends, and volunteers frequently.
- Avigdori Sharon, 52
A therapist specializing in special needs and disabled children.
- Avraham Elma, 84
A talented woman with hands that improve everything they touch. Her house is filled with her own creations: sculpture, paintings, and ceramics.
- Baruch Uriel, 35
A lover of techno music who enjoys partying and having a good time.
- Beinin Atzili Liat, 49
An educator in a variety of domains and an India expert.
- Beizer Nik, 19
A handyman, who can fix anything. He loves cooking.
- Ben Ami Ohad, 55
Level-headed and serious, but still with a great sense of humor, he is talented at solving problems.
- Ben Ami Raz, 57
An interdisciplinary artist.
- Benjamin Ron, 53
Likes bike-riding, and is a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle.
- Berger Agam, 19
Volunteers with people who have special needs and with children who have learning difficulties
- Berman Gali, 26
- Berman Ziv, 26
- Bibas Ariel, 4
An energetic redhead, he loves anything with wheels and a motor.
- Bibas Kfir, 10
Recently started crawling and rocking on all fours, he accepts everyone and is always smiling.
- Bibas Shiri, 32
The heart and bedrock of the family.
- Bibas Yarden, 34
A lover of premium meats, he proposed to his wife at the famous Dario Cecchini restaurant in Italy.
- Bohbot Elkana, 34
He enjoys music festivals and traveling around the world.
- Braslavski Rom, 19
- Brodutch Hagar, 40
A talented baker, she loves traveling and camping with his entire family.
- Brodutch Ofry, 10
Musically gifted, plays the guitar, and is a fan of Queen, The Beatles and John Lennon.
- Brodutch Oria, 4
Loves playing soccer with his big brother, and eating ice cream with his family.
- Brodutch Yuval, 8
Loves building complex Lego sets, playing soccer, and playing on the Xbox with his little brother. A fan of Hapoel Be'er Sheva soccer team.
- Buchshtab Yagev, 34
A musician and talented cook, he has dedicated his life to caring for animals.
- Buskila Esther Amit, 28
- Chaimi Tal, 42
A very involved father, and a humble guy. Third generation resident of his kibbutz.
- Chen Itai, 19
- Cohen Eliya
- Cohen Nimrod, 19
Studied software engineering in high school. Loves computer games, traveling and solving Rubik's Cube.
- Cohen Sapir, 29
A kind and softspoken software engineer, she is always willing to lend a helping hand and volunteers with Holocaust survivors.
- Cooper Amiram, 84
A man of peace, a poet, and a composer.
- Cunio Ariel, 26
He is engaged to get married, works in the hi-tech industry and is an avid meat eater.
- Cunio David, 33
After studying electrical engineering, he established a flourishing business in a kibbutz.
- Cunio Ema, 3
Born in a kibbutz she loves trucks and machinery.
- Cunio Sharon Aloni, 34
An executive consultant, her twin girls are the love of her life.
- Cunio Yuly, 3
Sweet, innocent and a true kibbutz child.
- Dancyg Alexander , 75
- Danino Ori, 24
A fan of Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, he loves a good party.
- David Evyatar, 23
Never misses a Friday evening out with friends. Sings and plays the guitar.
- Dekel Chen Sagui, 35
- Elgarat Itzhk, 68
A man of the world, he loves traveling and nature. Devoted fan of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team.
- Elyakim Dafna, 14
- Elyakim Ela, 8
- Engel Mika, 18
Volunteers with special needs children. Admires the band Tuna and loves animals.
- Engel Ofir, 17
A sweet high school senior who loves basketball and is always helping those around him.
- Engel Ronen, 54
An optimist, he works as a photographer, and is also a senior paramedic.
- Engel Yuval, 11
Rides horses and loves animals.
- Engelbert Karina, 51
The family's bedrock, makes the world's best alfajores.
- Gabay Shani, 26
Loves traveling, surfing and parties. Donates to environmental organizations and organizations that care for animals.
- Garcovich Dafna, 47
Born in Chile and loves to dance.
- Gat Carmel, 39
Works as an occupational therapist. Loves India.
- Gelerenter Itzhak, 56
- Gilboa Daniel, 19
- Gilboa-Dalal Guy, 22
Always surrounded by friends, he loves playing soccer and is a fan of the Maccabi Haifa soccer team.
- Goldin Hadar, 32
- Goldin Oren, 34
A lloving father of twins.
- Goldstein - Almog Agam, 17
Always community-minded, she helps others in need and spreads joy around her.
- Goldstein - Almog Chen, 49
A social worker and devoted full-time mother.
- Goldstein - Almog Gal, 11
Loves playing basketball and even more so soccer, where his preferred position is goalie.
- Goldstein - Almog Tal, 9
A gifted child with exceptionally high emotional intelligence.
- Gonen Romi, 23
Sweet-natured and funny, she is a talented dancer and choreographer, a medic, and a guide in the Scouts.
- Goren Maya, 56
An incredible educator and leader in the Israeli Scouts movement, she is an active contributor to her community.
- Goren Shani, 29
The funniest girl you'll meet, with absolutely no filters.
- Gritzewsky Ilana, 30
An immigrant from Mexico, she loves baking cakes.
- Gvili Ran, 24
Loves playing guitar and has a passion for motorcycles.
- Haggai Gad, 73
A musician at heart and a gifted flutist who has engaged in music all his life. He is an amazing cook and has a good sense of humor.
- Haim Yotam, 28
- Haiman Inbar, 27
Loves the arts and is a member of a graffiti artists group.
- Hanum Yeheskel, 32
- Har Luis, 70
A dedicated grandfather. He immigrated from Argentina, and is well known for his culinary skills and impressive dance moves.
- Heiman Ditza, 81
The thread that ties her family together, she is famous for her special "grandma's" soup.
- Herkin Maxim, 35
Studies computer sciences at the Open University of Israel.
- Hersh Goldberg Polin, 23
Moved to Israel in 2008 and is a Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team fan.
- Horn Eitan, 37
He loves his job, as a representative of the Jewish Agency in Peru. A fan of Hapoel Be'er Sheva soccer team.
- Horn Iair, 45
A devoted fan of the Hapoel Be'er Sheva soccer team. A former radio anchor in Argentina.
- Idan Tsachi, 51
- Illarramendi Saizar Iván, 46
- Illouz Guy, 26
A songwriter who plays the guitar and works as a sound engineer with top Israeli musicians.
- Jacob Or, 17
- Jacob Yagil, 13
- Kalderon Erez , 12
A natural charmer with the humor of a standup comic, he plays the trumpet and loves animals, and has a horse called Tinkerbell.
- Kalderon Ofer, 53
Charming and a talented carpenter, he also rides mountain bikes professionally.
- Kalderon Sahar , 16
Loves art, painting and music.
- Kalfon Segev, 25
Always knows how to make everyone around him laugh. Loves parties and dancing.
- Kaplun Dror, 68
A family man, he loves reading books and listening to podcasts.
- Katz Asher Aviv, 2
- Katz Asher Raz, 4
- Katz Doron, 34
- Katz Ravid, 51
A teacher by profession, he often works with at-risk youth. He loves traveling, going on adventures, and cooking.
- Katzir Elad, 47
Led the struggle to retrieve the bodies of Israeli soldiers who were kidnapped to Gaza.
- Katzir Hanna, 77
The kind of person to give up all her earthly possessions to help anyone in need. Her family is the love of her life.
- Kedar Ofra, 70
- Kimenfeld Denil, 65
- Kirsht Rimon, 36
Works in alternative medicine, loves gardening, and dedicates her life to caring for animals.
- Korenberg Hand Emily Tony, 9
- Kozlov Andrey, 27
- Krivoi Roni, 25
Loves traveling and going to parties.
- Kupershtein Bar, 22
The kind of person who will always help change a person's flat tire, even when dressed in white.
- Leimberg Mia, 17
- Leinmberg Gabriela, 59
- Levy Eitan, 53
Known for his big heart, he lends an attentive ear to everyone. He loves animals.
- Levy Naama, 19
- Levy Or, 33
- Libman Elyakim, 24
- Lifshitz Oded, 83
A lifelong peace and human rights activist. He drives Gazans to Israeli hospitals to receive medical care.
- Lobanov Alex, 32
Loves camping and four-wheel-drive trips. Volunteers in a roadside assistance NGO.
- Mangisto Abera, 36
- Mansour Shlomo, 85
Always available to help those in need, he enjoys fixing old toys with his grandchildren and maintains a beautiful garden.
- Marciano Noa, 19
- Margalit Nili , 41
Loves her dog, Natchy-Natch.
- Marman Clara Rosa , 63
A retired kindergarten teacher, she works with the elderly, children and families at risk. Famous for her delicious desserts.
- Marman Fernando Simon , 60
A warm family man who helps everyone and finds a solution for every problem with his golden hands, loves football.
- Meir Jan Almog , 21
- Metzger Tamar, 78
Likes watching telenovelas, and is a voracious reader. Enjoys times of peace and quiet.
- Metzger Yoram, 80
Loves the Beatles, and plays the accordion and recorder flute.
- Miran Omri, 46
A man with a kind soul and good friends.
- Mor Eitan Abraham, 23
Loves sports and engages in body building, is very fond of animals.
- Moshe Adina, 72
A full-time grandmother, she loves cooking, baking and reading.
- Mozes Gadi Moshe, 79
- Mozes Margalit Berta, 77
A devoted grandmother, dedicated nature lover and birdwatcher. She loves hiking and knitting.
- Munder Abraham, 78
Sings in a choir and loves playing with his grandchildren, especially doing puzzles with them.
- Munder Keren, 54
An admired teacher for childreen with special needs, and also a children's volley ball coach.
- Munder Ruth, 78
Loves painting, knitting and sewing.
- Munder zachri Ohad, 9
A gifted boy who loves his friends, tennis and soccer.
- Neutra Omer, 22
- Nimrod Tamir, 19
- Nisenbaum Michel, 59
- Ohana Yosef, 23
Loves cycling, traveling around the country, and camping out. Always drops everything to help his family and friends.
- Ohel Alon, 22
A gifted pianist who loves music and celebrating life.
- Or Alma, 13
- Or Avinathan, 30
An electrical engineer and a fantastic cook.
- Or Dror, 48
- Or Liam, 18
- Or Noam, 17
- Pacheco Gelienor, 33
A caretaker for the elderly from the Philippines.
- Peri Chaim, 79
A peace activist who drives Gazans to and from medical treatments in Israel, and an artist who established an art gallery and winery in the middle of the desert.
- Peri Channa, 79
A retiree who loves exercise and knitting. Originally immigrated from South Africa. She is a diabetic.
- Popplewell Nadav, 51
An avid reader.
- Regev Itay, 18
He loves life, surfing and playing soccer.
- Regev Maya, 21
Loves exercising, doing yoga and running.
- Roitman Ofelia, 77
An immigrant from Argentina, she has been an educator her entire life.
- Roman Gat Yarden, 36
- Rotem - Shoshani Hila, 13
Friendly and kind-hearted, she loves TikTok, sushi and riding her skateboard.
- Rotem Raaya, 54
Works at a printing press and is a certified acupuncturist.
- Rudaeff Lior, 61
- Sagi Ada, 75
A teacher of language and of Arabic, she is a kind, peace-loving person.
- Samerano yonathan Mordechai , 21
- Sarusi Almog, 26
- Schem Mia, 21
- Scherman Ron, 19
Imigrated from Argentina to Israel.
- Shamriz Alon Lulu, 26
Part of the Shaar Hanegev basketball team, he is enrolled to begin computer engineering studies.
- Shani Amit , 16
A gifted high school student, who loves surfing and skateboarding
- Sharabi Eli, 51
- Sharabi Yossi, 53
Lives on a kibbutz.
- Shaul Oron, 30
- Shem Tov Omer, 21
- Shoham Adi, 38
- Shoham Gani Yahel, 3
- Shoham Nave, 8
- Shoham Tal, 38
- Shoshan Haran, 66
- Shtivi Idan, 28
- Siegel Adrienne (Aviva) , 62
A beloved kindergarten teacher, adored by children wherever she goes.
- Siegel Samuel Keith, 64
A loving father and grandfather, he works as an occupational therapist.
- Silver Vivian, 74
- Soussana Amit, 40
Loves playing tennis, watching "The Sopranos," and her three cats.
- Steinbrecher Doron, 30
A veterinarian nurse with a true passion for animals, she is always the first to help.
- Svirsky Itai, 35
Known for his kind and gentle smile, he has a degree in psychology and economics.
- Tal Merav, 53
- Tarshansky Gali, 13
- Tati Irena, 73
Immigrated to Israel with her family a few years ago.
- Toledano Elia, 27
An event planner, his daily routine consists of making others happy.
- Trupanob Alexander (Sasha), 28
Sasha has a good sense of humor and infinite sensitivity. He studies electrical engineering and enjoys exercising.
- Trupanob Yelena, 50
A kind and modest woman, she fulfilled her dream of moving to Israel from Russia a few years ago.
- Tzarfati Ofir, 27
Electrical engineering student, he loves surfing and is an ardent fan of Maccabi Haifa.
- Waiss Judith, 65
A loving full-time grandmother. She loves culture, sports, traveling, and baking.
- Weinstein Judy, 70
An English teacher, who teaches mindfulness and meditation for children.
- Weiss Ilan, 56
A devoted family man.
- Weiss Noga, 18
She loves hanging out with her friends and working with children.
- Weiss Shiri, 53
An accountant, she is always the one who organizes every family trips.
- Wenkert Omer, 22
A manager at a gourmet restaurant, he dreams of one day being a food critic.
- Yablonka Chanan, 42
- Yahalomi Eitan, 12
A gifted boy who enjoys playing soccer and reading fantasy literature.
- Yahalomi Ohad, 49
Loves the outdoors, adored by his friends and family.
- Yair Yaakov, 59
- Yanai Moran Stela, 40
A talented jewelry designer who is just starting out.
- Yehoud Arbel, 28
- Yehoud Dolev, 35
- Yerushalmi Eden, 24
Works as a bartender and enjoys life.
- Zalmanowicz Arie, 85
A peace activist and expert at growing wheat in the Negev desert, he enjoys growing potatoes and peanuts.
- Zangauker Matan, 24
Very interested in model airplanes and ancient coins.
- Zecharya Eden, 28
Has two dogs and is a very spiritual woman.
- Ziv Shlomi, 40
A family man who is always the first to act and help. Loves reading and studying history.