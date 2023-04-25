IRGC’s secret project: Iran's criminal war against Israel and its allies

Throughout the past decade, Iranian operatives have been engaging in a rather unorthodox recruiting campaign, forming ties with cartels, mafias and mobsters

Last week, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated that a war of attrition is being waged by Iran against the Jewish state on several fronts and in many arenas, and there may be a real threat to all sectors from all directions at the same time. The declaration seems to reference the conflicts between Israel and the Tehran-backed proxies, chiefly Hezbollah and Hamas, which receive over $800 million annually. However, there are many underlying levels of this hush war. Other than targeting Israel on its own borders with proxy terrorist organizations and special operatives of the infamous IRGC’s “Quds force” unit, Tehran has set as a primary objective to destabilize, eliminate and damage Israeli assets and interests abroad by enlisting the help of the underworld and organized crime.

Throughout the past decade, Iranian operatives have been engaging in a rather unorthodox recruitment campaign, forming ties with cartels, mafias and mobsters in countries that are key adversaries of Tehran. Those ties allow the IRGC to use the assets of those underworld organizations in the same way the Iranian regime has been sending other minions to do its bidding around the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and the Caucasus.

Prime targets for the aforementioned criminals range from Israeli holdings to Jewish centers abroad to Iranian anti-regime activists who fled the country. The former head of the Department for Iranian Research in Israeli military intelligence (AMAN), Lieutenant Colonel Michael Segal, described how Tehran relies on terror and organized crime in different parts of the world.

For example, in South America, Iran is strengthening its ties with Venezuela. This allows the IRGC to use Venezuelan facilities to attack the U.S. from a different angle, such as utilizing cartel networks to hire assassins, smuggle illegal contraband and launder money made through drug deals.

A recent criminal case pending in a New York federal court serves as another confirmation of Segal’s statement. The case of an assassination attempt on U.S. soil of Iranian-born journalist Masih Alinejad, which was sponsored by the IRGC and attempted by local gangsters, is a stern reminder of the lengths the regime is willing to go to in order to silence its outspoken enemies.

The apprehended gangsters hired by the IRGC to assassinate Alinejad turned out to be ethnic Azerbaijanis. That leads us to other examples: the assassins trained and sent by the IRGC to eliminate Israeli businessmen in Cyprus in 2021 and in Georgia in 2022 were also of Azerbaijani origin.

In the case of Cyprus, the main culprit was Russian-Azerbaijani dual citizen Orkhan Asadov. He was apprehended again in November 2022, in Azerbaijan, during a large-scale operation by the local secret services alongside tens of other Iranian agents.

Already in February 2023, IntelliTimes media resource, an informal mouthpiece of Israeli military intelligence, announced the arrest of another holder of Azerbaijani citizenship in Vienna, Magomed Dovtiev. He was sent by the IRGC to collect information about Iranian political dissidents in the EU.

According to the Telegram channel AZfront, one of the high-ranking officers of Sepah-e-Qods, a 54-year-old Russian-speaking Azerbaijani, Yair Taher-Imamkendi, a former close associate of Qassem Soleimani, is the main recruiter of immigrants from Azerbaijan living in the diaspora.

This “Azerbaijani trend” is of high importance to the IRGC. The reasons are obvious: geographical proximity and religious affinity with Azerbaijanis simplify the recruitment, and it's easy for Azerbaijani nationals to visit former Soviet republics (like Georgia) and Arab states than it is for Iranians.

Moreover, an Azerbaijani passport holder can enter many more countries than an Iranian without a visa, reducing the chance of the paperwork appearing fraudulent and getting caught. Additionally, the fact that Azerbaijan and Israel are strengthening their ties plays an important role and is taken into consideration when sending Azerbaijanis to strike at Israeli targets.

Any terrorist attacks abroad committed by such recruits might harm the reputation of Azerbaijan and hinder the tightening of relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, and in Tehran's mind, could form a rift. It will also harm the image of the country in the West, the major market for Azerbaijani energy resources.

Recently, following the strengthening of the national movement of Southern Azerbaijanis who live in northern Iran, Tehran decidedly ramped up its recruiting campaigns of ethnic Azerbaijanis to do its bidding. The Ayatollah’s regime sees the South Azerbaijani movement for independence as a plot by Israeli clandestine organizations, so it believes it is justified in its escalation as a response.

Last week, as the Israeli Foreign Minister made a historic visit to Baku, twenty local agents of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence were arrested in the country. Under the guise of religious activities, they were criticizing the governmental policy of rapprochement with Jerusalem, and promoting the idea that Israel is pushing “brotherly Shia Azerbaijan” towards confrontation with Iran. As a pattern - they financed their activity with the help of drug trafficking, exactly like their proxy, Hezbollah, has been doing in South America.