No rockets yet... Islamic Jihad is waiting to see who blinks first

Palestinian terrorists are holding fire, waiting for a 'high value target' or a moment to capitalize on the element of surprise

Hamas and Islamic Jihad are using and abusing psychological warfare, scoring points without even firing a shot. Putting aside operational success, the simple act of blockading an entire region of Israel and putting its political and military leaders on alert already constitutes a victory. The Gazan terrorist organizations have obviously learned well from their big brother to the north.

For several years now, Hezbollah has been grating on the nerves of the Israeli army and the residents of the northern border. With each threat from its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, the entire border region is brought to a standstill.

A terrorist operation by Hamas and Islamic Jihad is not a question of if, but when. And the moment will come when they have the opportunity to inflict the maximum injury, the greatest impact. The reason Islamic Jihad has not yet fired is that it is waiting for a 'high value target' or a moment to capitalize on the element of surprise.

Gazan armed groups have several options at their disposal: explosive drone attacks, infiltration by terrorists from the sea, or tunnels along the security barrier to attract soldiers who can then be engaged. Not to mention sniper fire or anti-tank missiles attacks against passing military patrols.

Another scenario: automatic weapon fire. The Islamic Jihad confirmed that last night two of its men were killed by Israeli paratrooper commandos in Kabatya, near Jenin in the West Bank, after they opened fire on the soldiers. And always the threat remains of explosive attacks, even suicide bombings, that were such a dangerous weapon during the height of the Second Intifada.

Israeli Army Spokesperson An assault rifle and handgun seized from Palestinian gunmen, near Jenin in the West Bank.

By hitting senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad, Israel has certainly scored points in this game of chess. Except that, since then, anti-aircraft defense units, intelligence, special operations are all on alert and ready for the worst-case scenario.

The question is the strategic leeway of the Israeli security apparatus. Should it wait, continue to say that "the ball is in the other camp" like the spokesman of the army, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari? Or get ahead of the evil by launching other targeted eliminations, even if it means triggering a major, multidimensional conflict. The next few hours should show us the trend.