The victory that Israel has just won will be determined to some extent by the length of the period of calm that Operation 'Shield and Arrow' has fostered

The TV series "The Diplomat," which topped Netflix ratings in recent weeks, deals with a U.S. ambassador in London. In one scene, the envoy finds herself having a dense and determined conversation with the U.S. president as she tries to convince him to go back on a significant decision he made.

"The decisions that come to your desk," she tells the president, "are decisions of 51 percent versus 49 percent. In decisions of this type, we need your intervention. Otherwise, we would not bother you."

Almost two weeks ago, the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization launched over 100 rockets at Israel after the death of Khader Adnan, a PIJ member and security prisoner of Israel. He died after an 85-day hunger strike in which he refused medical treatment. I wrote here that one of Israel's problems vis-a-vis Gaza was the lack of a clear policy (or the lack of any policy at all).

In regard to the strategic level, this situation has not changed, even after the end of Israel's recently completed Operation "Shield and Arrow." But something else did change - the tactical level equation, and this is an important change.

If we go back to the scene from "The Diplomat," a 51-49 percent decision landed on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's desk. On the one hand, it was impossible to absorb the firing of 100 rockets a week ago, and on the other hand, in a Gaza operation, you know how to get in, but you never know how you’ll get out - or more importantly, when.

The tactical level

Israel's military initiated assassinations of senior PIJ members with complete surprise during the latest operation. This gave Israel an important advantage, both mentally and in everything that concerns organization on the ground: Defensive preparation and the immediate evacuation of thousands of vulnerable Israeli residents near the border with Gaza.

During its operation, Israel dramatically struck hundreds of Islamic Jihad targets and killed 23 of the group's operatives, among them six senior commanders. But on the other side of the equation, many of Israel's citizens found themselves within the range of rockets, spending most of their time near or in bomb shelters.

In Gaza, despite making a tremendous effort, the Islamic Jihad failed to convince the enclave's ruling Hamas organization to join the rocket firing. This was an important achievement for Israel, because if Hamas had joined, the operation would have been considerably longer, and the price in all respects would have been heavier.

The fact that Hamas did not join indicates a degree of deterrence, and this is an important element. If so, alongside the Israeli achievement, Hamas strengthened its position as sovereign vis-à-vis the residents of the Strip. Which is in itself a problem:

Why didn't Hamas join? There are several reasons for this, but perhaps the key one is that Hamas has a lot to lose - both politically and economically.

Politically - Hamas is very busy with the question of what will happen in the West Bank the Palestinian Authority when its President Mahmoud Abbas finally leaves office. Hamas's broad plan includes control not only of Gaza but of the West Bank as well. So, it must convey strength as well as a certain moderation to residents of both Palestinian territories.

Economically - Hamas does not want to harm the economic benefits that Gaza receives from Israel. More than 18,000 Gazan laborers enter Israel every day to work. This approval is, of course, subject to security checks.

For a worker from Gaza who receives such a permit, it's as if he won the lottery. His income will be 10 times higher than an income inside the Strip. If that is, he was to even find a job. The unemployment rate among men in Gaza sits at 50 percent.

The salaries these workers bring from Israel to the Strip support not only their extended families but actually drive the Gazan economy. Hamas does not want to hurt that opportunity.

However, one shouldn’t forget that the civilian population in Gaza is held captive by terrorists and are in fact their human shields. When, unfortunately, bystanders are killed in Israeli attacks, it’s not because Israel wants to harm civilians, but instead, because the terrorists hide in the heart of the civilian population and surround themselves with children. So, the IDF will oftentimes refrain from attacking them.

Evidence can be found in this most recent flare-up, with a video showing pilots canceling an attack because of a nearby child.

Victory

The concept of victory in military jargon has changed in recent years, mainly because reality has changed too - becoming much more complex. There are no more knockout victories, only victories on points. In this context, Operation "Shield and Arrow" ended in a clear Israeli victory.

Although a victory on points, it’s still a victory. And now the clock starts ticking again because the next "round" against terrorists in the Strip is only a matter of time. The number of points Israel has just won will be determined to some extent by the length of the period of calm that the operation will bring.