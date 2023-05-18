Ultra-Orthodox parties are threatening not to support the budget when it comes up for a vote

It’s that time of year again. Israel’s governing coalition must get a state budget through parliament by May 29, or else. The alternative - under Israeli law - is to see the government fall, parliament dissolve, and new elections called.

Most observers expect the budget will pass, but not before heightened ultimatums from coalition parties, coupled with desperate horse-trading and last minute compromises. Meaning it may be a saga whose ending is already foretold, but there’s still be plenty of spin, drama and posturing along the way.

Some of it making an appearance Wednesday evening, when thousands of secular Israelis staged a march, though the streets of Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox stronghold east of Tel Aviv. A demonstration opposing the budget demands from, and allocations to, ultra-Orthodox parties in the coalition.

"We want to tell the Ultra-Orthodox politicians that this will not pass, and that is why we are going to march to Bnei Brak which is the hub of power," said protester Noam Levy, his words aimed perhaps not only at the ultra-Orthodox parties, but at Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well.

A trigger for the protest? The escalating demands of ultra-Orthodox parties - most recently, from a part of the United Torah Judaism faction - ahead of the May 29 deadline.

Ultra-Orthodox politicians claim these are funds that were promised during the election campaign and coalition negotiations. Critics charge the budget allocations favour the ultra-Orthodox and right-wing electorates at the expense of other sectors of society.

Either way, ultra-Orthodox parties are threatening not to support the budget when it comes up for a vote. And they’re not alone.

Far-right leader and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has already launched a rebellion in Parliament. He and his Jewish Power party are seeking money for party-held ministries.

"If the budget will be as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich just presented, the impact will be closing down big projects for strengthening the Negev and Galilee regions," Yitzhak Wasserlauf, the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister, warned.

So far, these are just threats. Coalition parties know that opposing the budget means, in effect, voting themselves out of power.

The prime minister and minister of finance know that too. The traditional last-minute budget give-and-take ritual will probably be enacted, as it is before every budget vote. And the budget will pass, keeping the government in power.