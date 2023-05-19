Jerusalem Day displays fruitful tensions at heart of Israeli identity

The city's critics should recall just how much there's to celebrate about it

In recent years, Jerusalem Day has been discussed in terms of community divisions and security tensions. In the longer run, Jerusalem has been criticized for being religiously radicalized and among the poorest cities in Israel.

That’s right: there are tensions and divisions in Jerusalem; it is true that there's more religious fundamentalism, Jewish ultra-Orthodox or Arab, and more poverty in the capital of Israel. But today, as Jerusalem celebrates the 56th anniversary of its reunification, those particular trees should not obscure the forest, especially when the "forest" is one that the Jewish people have dreamed of for nearly 2000 years!

Because, even if it has some significant faults to correct, Jerusalem is above all the story of a daily passion and fascination: with this incredible luminosity which makes its lovers dub it the "Light of the World"; with its Mahane Yehouda market which awakens the sense of smell and hearing; with its district of Yemin Moche, the first built outside the Old City walls, and the ultra-Orthodox bastion of Meah Shearim; with Mount Herzl, the Yad Vashem Memorial, the Israel Museum with its Shrine of the Book. Immense pages of history that unfold before us, in the Old City, in the City of David, on the Mount of Olives, and above all, of course, in front of the Western Wall, and near the Temple Mount, the catalyst for so many passions.

Jerusalem is also its hospitals, daily theaters of the most wonderful peaceful coexistence between doctors and Jewish, Arab and Christian patients. It is these very different populations that intertwine and cohabit in a respect tinged with mistrust. Cartoonist Michel Kishka, one of the city's great secular enthusiasts, has lived in Jerusalem for almost 50 years, offers a surprising diagnosis on this subject: “Jerusalem is much more liberal than Tel Aviv. In Tel Aviv everyone is alike. So what is the merit of living together? On the other hand, Jerusalem has a multitude of diverse identities which, however, generally manage to get along!

Moreover, the famous March of the Flags which represents the high point of the festivities of this Jerusalem Day could have, or should have, this year, been inspired by the great debate of ideas regarding the judicial reform that has shaken Israeli society for the past several months. It is here that we must recall the moving report by Israeli radio journalist Rafael Amir who, on June 7, 1967, accompanied Colonel Mordechai "Motta" Gur's paratroopers and who, with tears in his eyes, related: "We are approaching the Kotel (the Wall)... I am touching its stones… I am not religious. I have never been, yet I am touching the stones of the Kotel!”. Certainly this spiritual emotion was alien to political leaders such as Moshe Dayan who, on that fateful day, refused the keys to the Temple Mount that the guardian of the Muslim Wakf wanted to hand him. But the religious dimension is also present in his decision: "I have no use for this Vatican," said the very secular defense minister. Moreover, the second "religious" boost will occur after the national trauma caused by the Yom Kippur War of 1973, barely four years before the accession to power of the nationalist, and more traditionalist, Menachem Begin.

This is why the roots of the current debate around the question: "Israel, Jewish or democratic state?" are directly linked to the historical and religious turning point that the country experienced on June 7, 1967. And this is also why it is the Zionist-religious movement that has carried torch of the Jerusalem Day celebrations for more than half a century without reaching out to mobilize other elements of the Israeli society.

Moreover, quite unexpectedly, this year, the blue and white flag is no longer the exclusive prerogative of this Zionist-religious movement parading in the streets of Jerusalem. It has also been, as we know, brandished for twenty weeks by opponents of judicial reform who are protesting on Kaplan Boulevard in Tel Aviv.

In this period of heavy ideological divisions, it might have been desirable to seize this more than symbolic common denominator to bring these two audiences together and push them to more dialogue.

In a sketch published this Thursday in the Yediot Aharonot daily, cartoonist Guy Mourad seizes on the tension. The cartoon shows a husband carrying a flag and preparing to go to the Jerusalem March. His wife shouts at him: "don't forget to bring me the flag for the demonstration on Saturday evening, in Kaplan!"