Sinan Ogan, Turkey’s third candidate with Azerbaijani roots

Experts see voters of the independent nationalist shifting their support to Erdogan in the runoff, a preferable election outcome for Israel and the wider region

An ethnic Azerbaijani, Sinan Ogan, the third candidate in Turkey’s presidential elections, was the reason why there will be a runoff vote, but he also might be the reason for his incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election.

The nationalist candidate, backed by the ATA (“Father”) Alliance – which is made up of five parties – received just over five percent of the votes, thus preventing both Erdogan and Opposition Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu from going over the 50 percent threshold necessary to take office.

Ogan foresaw this electoral process going into a runoff from the very beginning, claiming “the elections will go to the second round, and the Turkish nationalists and Kemalists will be the ones who determine the second round.”

A Kemalist himself, Ogan was predicted to accumulate less than three percent of the votes, yet he surprised everyone by receiving as many as he did. His nationalist platform differs drastically from the platforms of his opponents due to his outspoken stance against maintaining any relations or contact with “terrorists,” as well as his calls to expel Syrian refugees from Turkey, who are a major economic strain on the country.

Ogan’s reference to “terrorism” is a crucial point to remember. The general consensus among Turkish nationalists is that both prime candidates, Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, are supported by those believed to be in cahoots with terror organizations.

An analysis of the results of the first round shows that Ogan took votes away from Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in regions where voters were expected to vote for them. Several Turkish experts have called Ogan a "kingmaker” – a label that is not entirely accurate.

There is no certainty that Ogan's voters will heed his plea and vote in the second round, but his 5.2 percent of supporters could prove decisive in the presidential race.

A former member of the Erdogan-backed Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Ogan was born in the eastern Turkish city of Igdir to an Azerbaijani family in 1967. He has a Ph.D. from Russia’s Moscow State University, is fluent in Russian and English, and has worked in several universities in Turkey and Azerbaijan. He was also a representative of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency in Baku, for which he was awarded a state medal by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

In his academic work, Ogan has extensively covered Turkey's relations with Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union. Ogan's political career at MHP ended in 2017 after he refused to support a referendum that would have changed Turkey's parliamentary system to the presidential one – which exists today – the following year.

As Ogan points out, he has crucial issues, or four "red lines,” and the remaining candidates' stances on such issues will determine which of them will receive his support.

First of all, the first four articles of the Constitution must remain intact. These fundamental articles state that Turkey is a secular, democratic, and unitary nation-state with one official language: Turkish. Second, refugees will be sent back to their countries. Third, a change in economic policy. Fourth, a continuation of the fight against terrorism – a list of demands that could be fulfilled by either Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu.

The problem is that Ogan's supporters, who essentially made the second round of the election necessary, cannot vote for a single candidate, as the political parties supporting him got less than 2.5 percent. It turns out that Ogan got protest votes from independent voters, so they will vote with the majority in the second round: In cities dominated by Erdogan, for Erdogan, and in cities dominated by Kilicdaroglu, for Kilicdaroglu.

Ogan himself told Reuters that he would support Kilicdaroglu "in the second round if he agrees not to make concessions to the pro-Kurdish party." Nevertheless, distancing himself from the Kurdish vote would be disastrous for Kilicdaroglu, who won in towns where the Kurds predominate.

A May 14 analysis based on Anadolu data shows that Erdogan's voters have defected to Ogan in one way or another, probably because of economic hardship or anti-refugee sentiment. It is likely that these voters will return to Erdogan's camp in the second round, as he more distinctly represents the Turkish nationalist part of the country in a binary choice with Kilicdaroglu.

Another criterion for comparison would be Ogan's attitude towards Israel. Judging by his publications at the Turkish think tank TÜRKSAM, which he chairs, his attitude toward the Jewish state is very balanced. Even in the midst of the conflict with Israel over the Mavi Marmara – one of the six ships part of a convoy trying to reach Gaza in 2010, during which Israeli commandos killed 10 Turkish activists while trying to stop them – Ogan, while criticizing Israel, spoke out strongly against the provocation of the Islamists, who could not understand that Israel would react very harshly and dragged Turkey into the conflict. He called for a balanced policy on the conflict with Jerusalem.

Ogan’s views on Israel and his idea of what Turkish relations with Israel should look like are likely considerably influenced by two major factors. For one, Ogan – being of Azerbaijani descent – is well aware of the warm relations and strategic alliance between Baku and Jerusalem and would see Ankara join this relationship as a third point in the triangle, allowing for a strong and stable pact in a region where such allies are hard to come by.

Looking at the two candidates' positions on Israel, it is worth noting that Kilicdaroglu's foreign policy and regional priorities are a source of concern. He intends to reopen the Freedom Flotilla proceedings because he considers (judging by his remarks a year ago) the Ankara-Jerusalem agreement on the settlement of claims "illegal,” and the Mavi Marmara case "unresolved.” Such a statement at a time of rapprochement between Turkey and Israel should be interpreted as a deliberate effort to obstruct normalization.

It is not only Israel that would have to expect change if Kilicdaroglu wins: He also called the trial of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder "unresolved" and promised that once in power, he would “teach the Greeks" for "arming the islands" in the Aegean.

Turkey's policy in the Middle East and the Mediterranean, should the opposition candidate win, threatens not only to backfire on bilateral relations with Israel, but also to create serious opposition to the regional alliance system being formed by Jerusalem, and on two fronts at once: The moderate Arab regimes and the Greek-Cypriot track. In contrast to Israeli efforts to form a "peace belt" around the country, Kilicdaroglu is initiating the establishment of a "peace and cooperation organization in the Middle East,” within which he hopes to engage with Syria and Iran, in effect helping to legitimize such regimes in conflict with Israel. And he seeks to make support for the Palestinians one of the alliance's objectives.

Turkey's relations with Azerbaijan will also change: Reza Abedi Gonabad, an Iranian expert on Turkey, believes that if Kilicdaroglu wins, Turkey's relations with Azerbaijan – which are based on nationalism – will weaken. According to Gonabad, Kilicdaroglu is not a nationalist like Erdogan, so for Aliyev, Erdogan's victory would be preferable.

Erdogan’s victory is also preferable for Israel, despite the uneasy relations between Jerusalem and Ankara during his presidency. For Israel, Erdogan is familiar, more understandable, and predictable, a partner for dialogue that responds to pragmatic arguments. In particular, stable and developing trade and economic relations with Jerusalem, as well as the influx of Israeli tourists, are now important for Ankara to improve its economic situation.

Erdogan's opponent, on the contrary, is seen as much less predictable and even prone to backsliding. At the current stage, however, Israeli experts believe that Kilicdaroglu's chances are rather slim.