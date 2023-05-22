Israeli PM Netanyahu’s dilemma: To reform or not to reform?

On the one hand, Netanyahu risks his own political future; but on the other hand, the implications could have a snowball effect with disastrous implications

If the members of Israel's ruling coalition decide not to overthrow the government six months after its election, and if the negotiations currently underway to reach an all-party compromise on Israel's controversial judicial reform proposals fail, then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have until July 30 to deal with one of the biggest dilemmas he has faced in his 15 years of power: To pass the judicial overhaul, or not to pass it?

On the one hand, he risks his own political future; but on the other hand, the implications could have a snowball effect with disastrous implications.

Not to pass

Although a decision not to pass the package of reforms to the judiciary would appease the majority of Israelis, Netanyahu would still face obstacles – from the right flank of his coalition, and from members of his own Likud party – that could harm the functioning of the government and even lead to elections.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu are almost permanently locked in a crisis. Only this month, Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party refused to vote with the coalition twice in parliament. It could be seen as playing hardball in negotiations over state budget allocations, but the lingering bad blood could persuade Ben-Gvir to turn to his base and decide to dissolve the government.

But Netanyahu also has a problem within his own Likud party. Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin has described the proposed judicial reform as something he has wanted to push for 20 years. He's made it clear he will not remain in office if at least one element of the proposal he introduced is not passed by the end of July.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651644125609967616 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Netanyahu has seen the latest polls and he is not interested in going to elections, although his own standing improved somewhat after a successful military operation in Gaza. But even the best poll result for him showed his coalition winning only 58 seats next time around, when 61 seats is the minimum required to form a coalition.

The polls, however, did not take into account two important considerations: A joining between the two left-wing parties, Meretz and Labor, and a merging of the Arab parties. This latter possibility has now become more realistic following the retirement of the leader of the Arab Joint List, Ayman Odeh.

Should both these unions come to pass, Netanyahu's current coalition could win 53 to 55 seats in the next election at best. What is saving Netanyahu, so far, is that his coalition partners can also read the polls, and common logic dictates that none of them will commit political suicide by bringing down the government.

To pass

The consequences of passing the judicial overhaul are an enigma, and the scenarios can range in scale from a huge tsunami with a number of variable elements that could destabilize the country, to a small wave that passes in time as the majority of Israelis learn to live with it.

The reality would probably be found somewhere in the middle. But two things are clear – the number of protesters in the streets will grow again – after a drop in recent weeks due to the opposition and coalition members negotiating a compromise reform package, the operation in Gaza, and possibly fatigue, after 20 straight weeks of demonstrations. But even so, up to 150,000 protesters took to the streets across the country this past weekend, still a very high number compared to protests that have taken place in the past.

And if the reform does pass, the protests will resume in full force. Once again, hundreds of thousands of people will hit the streets, with calls for refusal to obey orders in the army, and probably general strikes as well, all without anyone really knowing what the end game is.

Will it stop after a few weeks, or will it spiral until it's out of control?

The second element is economic. Both Moody's and S&P credit rating companies have announced that they will lower Israel's grade if the reform goes through. Meanwhile, Netanyahu has already promised them that he won't pass the reform in the version that it was introduced.

In addition, the chief economist of Israel's Finance Ministry has downgraded the growth prospects for next year, saying that passing the reform could cause a downward trend that will worsen the situation even more.

To this, we can add the international pressure from the United States and European countries, who will see Israel as a "country that lost its democratic values," which will lead to damage in the diplomatic, economic, and military relations with the West.

What will Netanyahu do? We probably won't know until the last moment; when it comes to big decisions, the prime minister tends to wait until the last possible moment. As the players are making their final moves on the board and the picture is clearer, he makes his move.

But there is also a third option. Netanyahu is known as a "political wizard," and perhaps he will once more pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Maybe an expansion of the Abraham Accords and reaching a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia? Or convincing his coalition to stay together for another year? Or perhaps even reaching a plea bargain in his own ongoing criminal trial? Come the end of July, there should be an answer.