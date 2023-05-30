Israel vs Hezbollah: The costly outcome of a future war

Nasrallah has begun to nip at Israel's heels in recent months, with terrorist actions designed to hit the Jewish state

The exchange of threats between Hezbollah commander Hassan Nasrallah and Israeli defense officials could certainly lead to a war between Israel and the Lebanese terror organization, a war whose potential intensity and destruction is something neither side has yet experienced, and a war that neither side particularly wants.

This is what happened on March 13 at Megiddo junction—a major intersection in northern Israel—when a terrorist who infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon planted an explosive device that went off, but miraculously only wounded one Israeli citizen, albeit seriously. Hours later, the terrorist was hunted down and killed by Israeli security forces as he was on his way to carry out another mass attack.

And on April 6, a faction of Hamas in Lebanon fired 37 rockets and mortar bombs on major cities in the Western Galilee. The Israel Air Force responded by bombing the areas from which the rockets were fired. There were no casualties on either side.

Such actions cannot happen without Hezbollah's approval. It is the sole ruler of southern Lebanon, and it is impossible to move a stone even an inch in the area without Hezbollah's approval.

These actions and likely intelligence information led the IDF Chief of Staff and the Head of IDF intelligence to declare that "Nasrallah is close to making a mistake that could lead to war between Israel and Hezbollah." In other words, it was a clear warning along the lines of: "Don't try it again, because next time the Israeli response will be harsher than expected." Nasrallah's answer was that Israel is in no position to threaten war, since that is what Hezbollah is doing already.

After the Second Lebanese War in 2006, a deterrence balance was created between the two sides. That war was the first time that all of Israel's northern cities were slammed by rockets, including Haifa.

In turn, Israel's army rained destruction on cities across Lebanon. This war caused each side to understand the capabilities of the other, and to choose not to stretch the rope too tightly. But at the same time, it has led to a building up of arms and preparations for the moment when the rope breaks.

What will a future war between Israel and Hezbollah look like?

In May of last year, the IDF held an exercise simulating a state of war that would last between 7 and 10 days. The conclusions were that Israel's home front would absorb most of the damage.

According to estimates, 1,500 rockets and mortars would be fired on Israeli cities and towns on average per day (for comparison, during the 2021 operation "Guardian of the Walls" against Hamas in Gaza, the average was 400 rockets fired per day).

If we take into account that the Iron Dome and the David's Sling aerial defense systems have a 90 to 95 percent interception success rate, it means that 100-150 rockets would hit their target every day! According to this estimate, there would be about 80 sites with largescale destruction, and approximately 300 civilians and soldiers could be killed. All of this would take place alongside the evacuation of approximately one million residents from the north, relocating them to the center of the country.

On the Lebanese side, Hezbollah's commando unit the Raduwan Force would attempt to breach the border and infiltrate Israeli villages and settlements with the aim of carrying out attacks, killing soldiers, and taking hostages. If these attacks succeed, they would not only have a psychological effect on the Israelis, but also divert resources from concentrating on offensive operations.

On the Israeli side, the IDF would use all of its land, air, and sea power to also convey a message to Israel's other enemies in the region: don't join in the fighting. As we saw during the operations in Gaza, there would be targeted assassinations of senior Hezbollah officials, and attacks aimed at destroying ammunition depots, but on a larger scale.

The focus would be on the Dahyia neighborhood in Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold. The Israeli Air Force would flatten it within the first couple days of war.

On the southern Lebanese border, the IDF would deploy artillery and infantry to prevent the infiltration of the Raduwan forces, and to hit Hezbollah inside its own territory and push it back north. This would cost the lives of dozens of IDF soldiers and hundreds of Hezbollah fighters.

As far as Israel is concerned, the war would not only be against Hezbollah, but against Lebanon, as a sovereign state that is supposedly responsible for Hezbollah's actions. Therefore, it will not hesitate to damage the Lebanese army and civilian infrastructure in order to get Beirut to pressure Hezbollah into a cease fire. These actions would lead to thousands of Lebanese dead and wounded.

The 2006 war lasted 33 days. The intensity of this future war would probably cause the international community to intervene more quickly than it did 17 years ago, and pressure the warring sides for a ceasefire on the basis of UN resolution 1701, tabled after the 2006 war.

And what would be the outcome of the war? Most likely nothing will change. Both sides would claim that they won, and after licking their wounds and counting up the casualties, both Hezbollah and Israel would return to their balance of deterrence while preparing for a fourth Lebanese war.