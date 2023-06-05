Water crisis in the Middle East: Potential for war or factor of peace?

Israel, a water superpower, could use its advancements to help its neighbors address regional environmental crises

At the end of May, a bloody confrontation broke out between Iranian and Taliban troops on the border of Iran and Afghanistan. The cause? A dispute over water, illustrating the extent to which a raging drought in the region is a source of conflict.

Coming down from the Afghan mountains, the Helmand River pours into Lake Hamoun, whose waters irrigate the agricultural areas of southeastern Iran. On the Afghan side, a hydroelectric dam regulates the flow of the river’s water.

An agreement dating from 1973 governs the equitable distribution of Helmand's waters. But recently, the Iranians accused the Taliban of violating this agreement, and on May 27, they penalized them by starting a skirmish which – although resulting in the death of men – did not result in an extended conflict. This time around, at least.

Drought index has doubled since 1993 in this desert part of the world

Of the ten nations in the world threatened by a dangerous lack of water, seven are in the Middle East – starting with Egypt, whose hundred million inhabitants depend on a single river, the Nile. Egypt is closely followed by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates which, despite their financial opulence, struggle to manage water consumption eight times greater than the natural resources at their disposal.

And for good reason, as the drought index has doubled in thirty years in this desert part of the globe. Many experts consider that if this situation continues to worsen, it could lead to conflicts in the three most critical areas: The Tigris and Euphrates Basins, the Nile Basin, and the Jordan Valley.

The latter is undoubtedly the most problematic since it’s sourced from Syria and runs along the border between Israel and Jordan, watering in the process the Galilee Lake and the West Bank. But it turns out that this river, as narrow as a stream in places, is and has been a factor of peace.

Since the beginning of the 1990s, secret meetings at the crossroads of the three borders of Syria, Israel, and Jodan have allowed a fair distribution of the waters of the Jordan.

I had the privilege of participating in these discreet meetings during which experts measured the flow of the river and then supervised the placement of bags of stones intended to regulate the rate of flow on both sides of the border. We were able to initiate dialogue with our Jordanian colleagues and discuss security issues – the first milestones for a future peace agreement.

Israel, a water superpower

This cooperation for the distribution of natural resources avoids wars and allows Israel to extend a helping hand to the rest of the region. For this, Israel is a water superpower. In the Jewish state, 86 percent of discharged water is recycled. Pipeline maintenance is so advanced that it includes tracking leaks by satellite. But above all, Israel has an unparalleled mastery of the process of desalination of seawater. So many techniques that the Israelis are willing to share and teach to any nation that wishes, starting with its neighbors.

Jordan, which had previously received 55 million cubic meters of water per year from Israel as a stipulation in the peace agreement signed between the two countries in 1994, now receives 105 million to help it cope with the drought. Added to this was an agreement signed in 2015 for the joint construction of a pumping station in the Gulf of Aqaba.

As for Palestinians in the West Bank – of whom only 10 percent were connected to modern plumbing in 1967 – 96 percent of them today have running water.

Crowning this exemplary effort for the entire region, the ECOPEACE organization perpetuates this dynamic through initiatives in which Egypt also participates. It could therefore be that the alarmist theoreticians of a water war in the Middle East are contradicted by the advent of agreements stemming from the need for environmental cooperation between the countries concerned.

Water, so vital to all, could be the main factor for future peace.