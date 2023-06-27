Analysis: Netanyahu sends a message to Washington with upcoming China trip

Beijing has become an invaluable investment and trade partner for Israel, worth the problems it causes diplomatically with Washington

Amid an announcement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is setting up a visit to China next month, Israeli diplomatic sources indicated to the Times of Israel that the trip, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, is intended to send a message to Washington that the Netanyahu government has other options, and it won’t sit still as the Biden administration repeatedly gives it the stiff arm.

That stance from Jerusalem serves as a confounding misreading of the American political landscape. There is no doubt that the Israeli-Chinese relationship is a critical one for Israel.

Immense energy and political capital has been expended by Netanyahu over the years in growing ties between the two nations. And Beijing has become an invaluable investment and trade partner, worth the problems it causes diplomatically with Washington.

If Netanyahu presented such a visit as a standard tending to the bilateral garden, few would likely bat an eye, even as the trip comes amid heightened tensions with the White House. However, framing the visit to China as a response to the Biden administration’s coldness, or worse, as a thumb in the eye, is self-defeating.

The U.S.-China battle is not being fought by the White House. It isn’t even being fought by the Democratic party. It is truly one of the few bipartisan areas of agreement in Congress, and one in which Republicans can rightfully claim to have taken the mantle.

The recent crisis in U.S.-China relations started under the Trump administration, and Biden has showed little appetite for concessions, even as his administration has sought at times to cool tensions. But, he has received full backing from Republicans, who, if anything, have accused him of being too soft on Beijing, whether it be over COVID, surveillance, spy balloons, human rights or any host of issues.

In fact, it was the Republican-led House, with enormous bipartisan backing, that created a new committee to tackle threats from China. Additionally, China is not viewed seriously in the diplomatic world as an alternative for Israel to the U.S.

One country provides billions in aid, an almost assured veto at the United Nations and an Israel-centric Middle East foreign policy. The other seeks increasingly warm ties with Iran, co-sponsors the scheduling of anti-Israel U.N. Security Council meetings, seeks to inject itself in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process – to the detriment of Jerusalem - and simply can’t replace Washington’s security presence in the region.

While it is understandable that Netanyahu is frustrated with a lack of an invitation to the White House, and knows that Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s upcoming White House visit will only bring Netanyahu’s chasm with Biden into hyperfocus, it simply doesn’t serve his interests to portray a China trip as anything other than an important relationship-building exercise between two partners who both have a major role to play in the Middle East.