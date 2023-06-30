Opinion: Israeli nation in the age of exaggeration

It's time we understood that we do not evolve in a vacuum, and realize that divided on the inside, Israel is more vulnerable on the outside

The weather’s no longer very exciting at the start of this Israeli summer, but there’s an opportunity to talk seriously about another climate, the one prevailing in Israel. For many, the general atmosphere has become increasingly unhealthy and nauseating.

Everything is dramatized, blown out of proportion. Everything is described in terms of confrontation, aggression, conflict, war, weapons.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israelis at a protest against the planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv.

For opponents of judicial reform, even a reduction down to the "reasonableness clause" is still the antechamber to dictatorship. For the far-right Minister Orit Strook, the heads of the IDF and Shin Bet are the "Wagner force", no less!

For ultra-Orthodox lawmaker Itzhak Pindrus, LGBTQ people are more dangerous than Hamas and Hezbollah combined. In the middle of a government meeting, two female Likud ministers call each other morons and degenerates!

For former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, it's time for civil rebellion. For ex-lawmaker Yair Golan, formerly the second-highest ranking soldier, we can break the law to protest against reform!

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Former Israeli lawmaker Yair Golan attends a protest against the elected government in Tel Aviv on December 17, 2022.

In this pervasive culture of exaggeration, data on judicial reform protests, or the number of vehicles and houses set alight by young vandals in the West Bank, are blithely falsified.

In this almost asphyxiating atmosphere, everything is binary, black or white, right or wrong. Nuance, reflection and balance have disappeared from every social horizon.

It's as if we're in a national contest for outrageousness, or even the world championship of excess, other countries could make a good showing, such as France. The trophy winner is whoever goes the farthest in provocation, humiliation and hate.

(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France.

The media fuel the phenomenon, amplify it, and sometimes even deliberately encourage it. Every newsflash has to open with a new scandal, every daily newspaper has its "dramatic" headline.

Gone are the days of debating ideas, of calm reflection and peaceful thought. It's impossible to talk about a common project.

From now on, it's all about insults, including the most contemptuous and overused slogans. This evil affects all sectors, including the Arab-Israeli community, which is bleeding like never before, and the Druze of the Golan Heights, who are violently demonstrating against the installation of wind turbines.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Israel

In a few days' time, it will be six months since the judicial reform was presented by Yariv Levin. Long days of political storms and ideological telluric tremors. Endless protest, legitimate but have torn apart the fragile fabric of living together in Israel.

So maybe the time has come to stop this frantic race towards chaos, to put the brakes on the current madness and return to more reasonableness. Maybe the time has come to neutralize the professional arsonists, on all sides, before it's too late.

Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90 Anti-reform demonstrators burn tires outside Yariv Levin's home in Modiin, central Israel.

It's high time to stop these abuses, to lower the tone, and to call for calm and appeasement. And last but not least, we must not forget one vital parameter.

These divisions, these splits, these verbal or physical confrontations play into the hands of Israel's most determined enemies. Hamas applauds every demonstration outside Levin's home. Hezbollah is convinced that we are in the process of activating our self-destruction process and is rubbing its hands.

As for Iran, it is fully aware of the fragility of the current situation and the weakness of the coalition government. And, as has been revealed in recent days, it is using its technological capabilities to sow even more internal strife in Israel via social networks.

It's high time we understood that we do not evolve in a vacuum. And realize that divided on the inside, Israel is more vulnerable on the outside than ever.