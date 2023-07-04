OPINION: Elon Musk digs Twitter’s grave helping Facebook

Twitter users seek a platform that welcomes them without having to suffer from reading limits, technical problems, or bots

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, one of the best news platforms is in decline. Glitches, paid subscriptions, less advertising, bots, and an unsurprising rise in anti-Semitism, hate speech, and racism.

After last weekend, when Musk made headlines for limiting the number of tweets a user can see per day, the billionaire has begun digging his own grave. Or at least that's what the infinite memes say.

Twitter users do not stop showing their discontent with the new owner, they already consider the platform dead and are beginning to migrate to improvised options such as Truth Social, the social network that Donald Trump invented once his account was banned from Twitter, back when Jack Dorsey was the CEO.

When Musk first acquired Twitter, he presented himself as a defender of freedom of the press and opinion: shortly after, he authorized the return of all the banned accounts. However, since then we have seen a resurgence of discrimination, anti-Semitism, and racism on the platform.

Both new and traditional media also suffer from the monthly changes by Musk's company: they are forced to pay for different subscription plans so as not to have limits on the amount of information they can publish and maintain their users’ reach.

In simpler words: independent journalism, which does not count on media giants, cannot compete with the budgets that they allocate to social networks and advertising. Which generates less competition and fewer voices on Twitter.

Twitter is the perfect platform for independent journalism that does not represent any political or economic interest. Or at least it was before the Musk era.

Now it is the turn of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The owner company of Facebook announced that on July 6 it will launch Threads. This new application is seen as a competition between Musk and Zuckerberg, who is taking advantage of Musk’s moment of weakness. Twitter users seek a platform that welcomes them without having to suffer from reading limits, technical problems, or bots.

The release of Threads is also not an innocent selfless action by Zuckerberg to accommodate users angry with Musk. Of course not.

When one looks at the user information that Threads can access, it is quite shocking. The app requires users to share their financial information, contact information, Internet browsing history, purchases, location, sensitive information, and much more.

Ultimately, users will go where they feel comfortable and can have fun, read news, find memorable memes, and do whatever keeps them entertained. The media, both mass and independent, will follow after them. Meanwhile, the billionaires will decide who has the better platform when the performance data is available… Or in their wrestling battle in the Roman Colosseum.