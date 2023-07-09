Why Iranian dissidents are criticizing the idea of a new Iran deal

The United States has been shifting back and forth between the possibility of reaching a nuclear deal with Tehran, some are highly critical of the possibility

In recent days, the United States has been shifting back and forth between the possibility of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran and not doing so. At the United Nations, the U.S. and its allies clashed with Russia over Iran’s uranium enrichment and its supplying of drones to Moscow, which are being used to attack the Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya reported that over 1,000 drone launches over Ukraine had been recorded, and that their Iranian origin has been confirmed. France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which are all parties to the JCPOA agreement, said that Iran has been in violation of its nuclear commitments under the 2015 deal for four years.

According to reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium are now 21 times greater than the amount permitted under the 2015 deal, and in January it was reported that Tehran had enriched uranium to 83.7 percent, which is the closest it has come to the 90 percent weapons grade level. This can be used quickly to produce an atomic bomb.

U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood said “Iran’s ballistic missile activity – especially in light of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and its threatening rhetoric – is an enduring threat to regional and international peace and security.”

In light of this, Iranian dissidents are highly critical of the possibility that the U.S. will ease sanctions on Iran in the framework of any new nuclear deal, stressing that it will only embolden the regime to race forward in obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The U.S. government has sought to revive the existing nuclear deal since the Biden administration came into office, later shifting strategy toward creating an interim deal. When greater geopolitical forces make negotiations untenable, the administration has moved the issue to the backburner, only to bring it back to the table several months later. However, multiple Iranian dissidents whom i24NEWS spoke with argued that attempts for any sort of deal must be removed from the table for good.

Hamid Mutasher, the founder of the Ahwazi Liberal Party — whom the mullahs in Tehran blamed for the recent protests — along with Dr. Mordechai Kedar, explained the thinking of Western powers when discussing a fresh nuclear deal, “the West is looking for a means of pressure through which the regime in Tehran can be isolated from the Russian regime. The West believes that with this approach it can change the behavior of the terrorist regime in Iran.”

According to Mutasher, the West has considered negotiating with Tehran in the recent past for three reasons. First, to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Second, to stop Iran’s nuclear program. And third, to stop the Iranians from exporting drones to the Russia.

“The West has forgotten that the conclusion of any nuclear agreement threatens the lives of millions,” Mutasher said.

He concluded, “we believe that if the West wants to rid the world of Tehran’s nuclear program, there is only one solution, which is to support the revolution in Iran and the non-Persian people’s rights to self-determination. This is the most successful solution if the West is serious about getting rid of the Iranian regime’s nuclear project. We believe that any negotiations with Tehran represent support for the regime, and this means support for international terrorism.”

Dr. Reza Parchizadeh, a Persian political theorist and security analyst, stressed that “Iran by now is obviously a nuclear threshold state, which means that it is a country that possesses both the technical know-how and the fissile material needed to make a nuclear weapon. And what it has gained so far in that direction is irreversible, which means that Iran is ever closer to becoming a fully nuclear state.”

According to Parchizadeh, “with the American unwillingness to use the military option against the Iranian regime on one hand, and the Arab world’s normalization with Iran on the other, Israel is isolated and feels alone in its call for a preemptive strike against Iran. Whatever happens, the Middle East and the West will be faced with the prospect of a nuclear armed rogue regime that can always set the region and the wider world on fire.”

Sirwan Mansouri, a Kurdish journalist based in the Middle East, added that the threat of Iran going nuclear is a major issue, “although the United States is thousands of kilometers away from Iran, the countries in the region — including Israel — are accessible targets for the Iranian regime. For four decades, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been helping various terror groups in Israel with money and weapons to attack Israel. Although Israel’s military power is so strong that it has always neutralized these attacks, the destructive and tense role of the Islamic Republic of Iran should never be overlooked.”

Mansouri noted that U.S. President Joe Biden has wanted to return to the JCPOA since his first day in office, believing that former President Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal was a grave mistake, but realized it would be impossible to re-enter the existing deal.

"Then they put forward the JCPOA Two Theory, which also failed in practice, and now they are looking for a new agreement that will temporarily keep enrichment at a low level,” Mansouri explained, though the administration has once again distanced itself from negotiations. Whether or not they have they will restart talks remains to be seen.

He then claimed that the Biden administration is one of the weakest U.S. governments in the field of foreign policy, “especially in the face of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This government's appeasement policy of the Islamic Republic will allow them dare to increase the enrichment even above 90 percent, which was unthinkable under the previous American governments. Everyone knows that the Islamic Republic of Iran needs nuclear weapons to survive and to blackmail the world. On the other hand, there is no decisive will in the West to deal with this issue seriously, and the possibility of another North Korea emerging in the region is high.”

Mansouri said it's up to Israel to wage a preemptive strike against Iran, claiming “the Middle East itself is a center of tension, and the acquisition of the atomic bomb by the Islamic Republic will explode it like a barrel of gunpowder. The most likely thing to prevent the regime from acquiring nuclear weapons will be a military attack by Israel. It is necessary to deal decisively with this issue and put a devastating military attack on the agenda. There is no doubt with the history of the Islamic Republic’s strong hostility towards Israel, that it will target Israel if it acquires nuclear weapons.”

Israel’s former Consul General to Chicago Dr. Yitzhak Ben Gad echoed the sentiment, “Iran plays the role of Satan in the Middle East. Netanyahu said 90 percent of the difficulties Israel faces have their source in Iran. Iran has said in the past it won’t accept Israel and wants to destroy Israel. Iran’s declaration is against the spirit and the history of the United Nations. The Iranians would like to have an agreement with the United States. The U.S. is the power in the Middle East that can either help or stop Iran. Billions of dollars that belong to Iran could be released, but they are not - because of the United States. The minute that the U.S. and Iran reach a solution, billions will reach Iran. Iran is a very poor country. This money, if delivered, will help this regime’s fanatical Shiite leaders.”

