Opinion: Why I've grown tired of demonstrations against Israel's judicial reform

Do protesters, who pride themselves on being defenders of democracy, really believe themselves to be above the law, so that they can occupy the public highways

I've saluted the protestors commitment and determination for several months, but they’ve lost me. This week, I crossed the Rubicon. It's official, I'm fed up with the Tel Aviv demonstrators.

First of all, the political context. We're no longer talking about a disproportionate package of legislation as was presented last January. It's about a much debated "reasonableness standard," which almost reached an agreement in negotiations at the President’s residence.

Prime Minister's Office Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with opposition leader Yair Lapid

The opposition was ready to at least revert to a moderate version that existed in Israeli law until the 1980s. Admittedly, the text of the law that passed at first reading was more radical than what was discussed. They’ve taken to the streets over a simple administrative clause that Israel’s former Chief Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak told former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was not essential, since he could find another legal principle to support his judicial activism.

The other reason for the blocked roads this week was a speech by the former Tel Aviv district police commander, who accused National Security Minister Ben-Gvir of dismissing him because he refused to "break the bones" of demonstrators in order to evacuate them. Police violence has been a fashionable topic to protest in Israel, the United States, and France.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Des manifestants israéliens anti-réforme judiciaire bloquent une route, le 11 juillet 2023

But in reality, do these protesters, who pride themselves on being the defenders of democracy, really believe themselves to be above the law, so that they can occupy the public highway for as long as they like, at any time of the week, weekend, day or night? When ambulances struggle to get through, when citizens who haven't asked for any of this are stuck in their cars for hours on end, or have to deal with indescribable chaos at Ben-Gurion International Airport, in the middle of July, when there's only one airport in Israel and flying is stressful enough?

Last but not least, it's the political amateurism that leaves one wondering. Admittedly, the scale and seriousness of the movement caused the government to back down in March, but it's now July and the coalition came to its senses. The political game is back on. It's now up to the opposition to show that it can do things other than lighting bonfires on the road.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Demonstrators protest against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel.

I was one of those who supported the Bennett-Lapid unity government last year, and was disappointed by its fall. But the methodical undermining carried out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters on the opposition benches at the time must be commended.

They knew how to spot the weak links in the coalition and work them to the bone until they folded, in a way that was as effective as it was discreet. Nobody saw the famous hospital speech coming, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who laughed at the ultimatum until he stopped laughing a few weeks later.

The present coalition also has its weak links. It's not difficult to identify them, and to sabotage them, discreetly, efficiently, without setting the country ablaze and leaving the Sunday matadors at home.

In a country where elections are always anticipated, where current polls are extremely flattering for the opposition, it almost begs to be done. But the leaders of the center-left must show themselves to be good politicians and dare to challenge Netanyahu at his master-level game.

In the meantime, some citizens are getting drunk on small-scale revolution. And it's the whole country that suffers.