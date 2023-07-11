Iran fails again: Azerbaijani security thwarts an attempt to kill Israelis in Baku

An Afghani man was arrested last week for his suspected involvement in planning a terror attack on the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan's capital

It was revealed on Monday that Afghani national Pavzan Musa Khan, 33, was detained last week in Baku by Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX).

He is suspected of “conspiring with additional individuals to conduct a terrorist attack on the embassy of a third country in Baku,” DTX said. Khan is suspected of preparing terror acts by using firearms and objects used as weapons in the case of a group of previously colluding persons.

DTX did not specify directly which embassy was targeted, but according to released footage, the agents grabbed the perpetrator very close to the Israeli embassy in Baku. In the video, DTX was closely watching and filming Khan conducting surveillance around the Hyatt Regency hotel complex where the embassy is located.

The agents also managed to install a video camera in the apartment where the Afghani suspect was staying. He was recorded while trying to recruit and instruct accomplices, and the transcript of his words shows that he is definitely not a “clueless fanatic.”

Khan emphasized the need for constant everyday surveillance of the place, saying, “It is 99 percent of the job,” and stressed the importance of surveillance for formulating the plan of attack. Judging from his words, he intended to use explosives to create chaos and lure Israelis out of the building and then shoot them from the car.

“The ultimate objective of the attack was to destabilize the country, sow panic among the population, and influence the decision-making processes of both state authorities and international organizations,” according to DTX.

The case has Iranian fingerprints all over it, as if Tehran did not want to hide any traces of its involvement. The very fact that the perpetrator mentioned “other brothers” that “have attempted” to commit such terror acts before and got jailed for 10 years is evident enough: All the previous attempts to attack Israelis in Baku were plotted by Tehran, or Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to be exact.

In 2007, DTX apprehended six terrorists, including two Lebanese citizens. They received prison terms ranging from 12 to 15 years for plotting an attack on the Israeli embassy in Baku and on a Russia-rented radar station in northern Azerbaijan. They were linked to the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and IRGC.

In 2012, another three terrorists were arrested - one of which was an Iranian citizen - who brought weapons and explosives to commit attacks on Israelis and other foreigners working in Baku. Another clue suggesting the direct involvement of Iran is Khan being an Afghani national. Thousands of Afghans have been recruited into Iran's Liwa Fatemiyoun, which has been used as cannon fodder in the Syrian civil war.

The Fatemiyoun, an IRGC-backed military force that has fought in Syria since 2013 and has tens of thousands of troops, has drawn its members primarily from Shiite Afghan communities. Recruits are motivated mainly by economic deprivation and vulnerabilities due to their migrant status and, to a lesser degree, by religious sentiments. After Syria, the most effective fighters were instructed by the IRGC to fight for its agenda in other regions on the map – Azerbaijan is one of them.