Israel’s embassy slams German researcher for justifying Palestinian terrorism

Simon Wiesenthal Center tells i24NEWS it may include Muriel Asseburg's comments in its top ten list of antisemitic outbursts

In a series of tweets last week, Israel’s embassy to Germany blasted researcher Muriel Asseburg for allegedly justifying Palestinian terror attacks against Israelis and stoking an anti-Israel conspiracy theory, claiming Jerusalem controls the German parliament.

The row between Israel’s embassy and the German researcher started on July 4 when the embassy tweeted about an interview Asseburg gave to an anti-Israel extremist.

“Two and a half hours of Israel basing and wild conspiracy fantasies,” the embassy wrote, adding: “Muriel Asseburg never misses an opportunity to insult Israel, and yet she has the chutzpah and cheek to present herself as a friend of Israel.”

Asseburg’s employer, the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, responded to the embassy’s criticism on Twitter: “Muriel Asseburg is a renowned Middle East expert. We reject the current insinuations and personal defamations. We support our long-standing colleague without reservation and expect respect and courtesy in our dealings.”

Israel’s embassy countered in English and German: “Sorry, but we will not be respectful towards someone who calls us an apartheid state. We will not be polite towards someone who accuses us of controlling the Bundestag and conspiring, so to speak, with the AFD (Alternative for Germany party) to pass Bundestag resolutions. We will not respect anyone who recommends taking us to the International Criminal Court. And we will certainly not apologize if someone says we are ‘the arbiter’ of how Germany deals with its past. The times when the nation-state of the Jewish people was silent are over.”

“Ever wonder how millions of Germans believe that Israel is today’s Nazis? Meet this analyst who advises the German government,” Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), told i24NEWS. “She bestows a moral blank check for Palestinian resistance to kill Jews. Labels Israel apartheid, equates Israel to the Ukraine invasion, and war crimes perpetrating Russia,” he added.

Cooper added that Asseburg “demonizes and criminalizes Israel’s right to self-defense, and is defended by her agency.”

“Another candidate for SWC top 10 antisemites,” the rabbi charged. The Wiesenthal Center publishes an annual list of the top ten worst outbreaks of antisemitism.

Asseburg said during the interview that what Ukrainians are experiencing is the same as what Palestinians are: “Attacks, bombing, occupation, actions contrary to international law.”

Israel’s embassy asserted that Asseburg terms Israel an “apartheid” state.

Asseburg is currently in Israel and is slated to attend a conference hosted by the Institute for National Security Studies, which has not commented on the matter.

German journalist Jürgen Kaube, who writes for the Frankfurt-based Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, took Asseburg to task for comparing Israel to Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship in Russia.

"Asseburg accuses the West of not seeing the similarities between Russia and Israel. She doesn't mind that her analogy is far-fetched,” he wrote. “Ukraine does not drop Molotov cocktails and does not send missiles into Russian territory. Israel commits multiple violations of international law, but it is not waging a war of annihilation against Palestinians or against Palestine, which is an imaginary country."

The Central Council of Jews in Germany expressed solidarity with the Israeli embassy’s criticism of Asseburg.

i24NEWS sent press queries to Asseburg and the German foreign ministry, as well as to Felix Klein, who is the Federal German commissioner tasked with combating antisemitism.

The Wiesenthal Center has previously included the German government employee in its antisemitism list. In 2019, Wiesenthal included Germany’s former UN ambassador, Christoph Heusgen, on its list for reportedly equating Israel with the antisemitic jihadist terror movement Hamas during a United Nations Security Council session.

In 2021, Wiesenthal placed the German commissioner Michael Blume tasked with fighting antisemitism in the state of Baden-Württemberg on its list for stoking anti-Jewish and anti-Israel conspiracy theories and enabling Iran’s regime in Freiburg.

The mushrooming number of outbreaks of antisemitism in Germany in particular, and Europe in general, as well as in the United States, prompted an analysis from Yigal Carmon, the President of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), in early July. He wrote a report on MEMRI’s website titled “How to Fight the Rising Antisemitic Threat – Part I: The West's Response Is To Manage Antisemitism Instead of Fighting Antisemites.”

“Both the European and American plans of action against antisemitism are based on a mistaken premise,” he concluded.

“The main problem is that they aim at fighting antisemitism as an ideology rather than taking concrete action against antisemites, antisemitic organizations, and the platforms that enable their continued activity. This would be like fighting terrorism as a concept rather than fighting terrorists themselves.”