The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have their differences, but New York Times (NYT) columnist Thomas Friedman – a longtime observer of Israel – sees something more: A full-on reassessment of ties.

The claims are not new, but when they come from NYT, they echo louder. And on Israel, all the more so when written by Friedman, with the influential columnist on Wednesday predicting a turning point in ties between Israel and the United States – on the back of the proposed judicial overhaul as well as Israel's policies in the West Bank.

"[W]hen the interests and values of a U.S. government and an Israeli government diverge this much, a reassessment of the relationship is inevitable,” Friedman wrote in a recent column.

The word “reassessment” harkens to threats by the Gerald Ford administration in 1975 to roll back support for Israel – jargon for a serious, unprecedented downgrade in ties between Jerusalem and Washington.

In Israel, an anonymous senior diplomatic official said Israel has "no information" on a reassessment, and that "relations between Israel and the U.S. have tightened for decades and reached an all-time high of security cooperation, despite disagreements."

Also in response to the rumors of a reassessment of ties, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said at an IDF ceremony that the Israeli bond with the U.S. was "unbreakable and irreplaceable, just like Israeli democracy. It has always been and will always be.”

But Friedman has suggested otherwise: "I am not talking about a reassessment of our military and intelligence cooperation… I am talking about our basic diplomatic approach to an Israel that is unabashedly locking in a one-state solution: A Jewish state only, with the fate and rights of the Palestinians T.B.D."

Friedman's column at times has facts wrong, such as suggesting no expert witnesses who have testified in Knesset hearings on the proposed judicial overhaul. Yet, one did in fact testify.

But chipping away at a few trees does not dent the forest. Deep trends in both the U.S. and Israel have eaten away at the roots of the special relationship, and the rot is now spreading upwards – as Friedman puts it, a cause for "sorrow, not anger."