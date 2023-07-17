What could be Iran’s next target after the Israeli Embassy in Baku?

It is in the interests of both Azerbaijan and Israel to cooperate in the face of the Iranian threat

With Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's recent visit to Baku the latest example of the strengthening bond between Israel and Azerbaijan, there is little doubt that ties will continue to develop. But at what risk?

Gallant's counterpart, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, was reported as saying about the relationship: “The high level of partnership between the two countries plays a significant role not only in the development of Azerbaijan and Israel but also in ensuring security in the entire region.”

Indeed, Azerbaijan supplies the State of Israel with up to 40 percent of its oil, which in turn greatly contributes towards Israel’s energy security. At the same time, Azerbaijan won the Second Karabakh War in part thanks to Israel's military assistance, which in turn helped to change the regional balance significantly in the Caucuses, leading to the strengthening of the Turkic peoples in the face of the Iranian axis.

Prominent Azerbaijani journalist Anastasia Lavrina concurred with the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, noting: “Azerbaijan and Israel are long-standing strategic partners whose cooperation covers many areas. Of course, there are countries that do not like this, but as has been repeatedly emphasized, this cooperation is not directed against anyone. Azerbaijan is a Muslim state, but this has never been a problem in the relationship with Israel. Above all, the parties consider their own national interests.”

And, it is in the interests of both Azerbaijan and Israel to cooperate in the face of the Iranian threat. This is precisely what the Iranians sought to threaten with their recently planned attack on the Israeli Embassy in Baku, which was fortunately thwarted in time.

As Elnur Enveroglu, deputy editor-in-chief of Azernews, proclaimed, “The friendly and diplomatic relations between the two countries are worrying officials in Tehran.”

Enveroglu believes that this is precisely what stands behind the Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Naseer Kanaani’s proposal regarding the restoration of Iran-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations and the re-opening of Baku's Embassy in Tehran, but noted that following the attack upon this very embassy last January, plus the Iranian spy rings that have been uncovered in Azerbaijan, Baku is wary of following through. All of this combined is what's prompting Tehran to further increase the pressure on Baku.

Emil Hasanov, the Deputy Chairman of the Public Council under ANAMA, the anti-landmine agency of the Azerbaijani government, stated: “As we get closer to Israel, with the visit of the Defense Minister and the president, there are some radical groups that act against us. This is the resistance to the friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel. The reason why they [Iran] use people from Afghanistan is because it is easier to integrate them into society."

"Our security forces showed that they are doing the right thing in monitoring and stopping these acts. First, it was the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. Now, the Israeli Embassy in Baku. The next target could be state buildings. They want to stop us from being active and defending the region from certain terrorist influences,” he added.

Members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora were highly critical of Iran's attempt to attack the Israeli Embassy. Azerbaijani activist Ali Azimov said: “I strongly support the alliance between Azerbaijan and Israel and oppose actions taken by the Iranian regime. I do not accept this kind of action and it is indeed tragic to hear about terrorist attacks and the potential threats faced by various nations.”

Babek Chalabi, a South Azerbaijani dissident in the U.S., added: “The recent terrorist act targeting Israel's embassy in Baku, and the plot against Israeli businessmen in Cyprus, allegedly orchestrated by Iran, are deeply concerning. They represent an escalation of aggression against Israeli targets abroad and undermine regional stability and diplomatic efforts.”

He added: “It is essential for nations to collaborate in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of diplomatic missions. The thwarting of the terrorist attack on the Israeli embassy underscores the importance of robust security measures and effective intelligence cooperation.”

Tarlan Ahmadov, the head of the Azerbaijani Society of Maine, proclaimed: “This kind of news was shocking. At the same time, it is not surprising. The Iranian government is always targeting Israeli citizens and its embassies and government.” He continued: “On behalf of our community in the United States, we condemn this kind of outrageous terror attack against the Israeli Embassy in Baku. The Iranian government must be punished. The Iranians are threatening the entire region and it must be addressed by the global community as well as Azerbaijan, which is eight times smaller than Iran, yet stands up to their bullying. I am so happy that Azerbaijan is a democratic, strong country in the region and is allied to the Jewish community. We are proud to call Israel our brother. Do not mess with us.”

Rachel Avraham is the CEO of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy and an Israel-based journalist. She is the author of "Women and Jihad: Debating Palestinian Female Suicide Bombings in the American, Israeli and Arab Media."