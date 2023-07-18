U.S. seeks to keep control of Mideast skies with deployment of F-35s, F-16s

Move is another escalation in Washington’s confrontations with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz

The Pentagon is bolstering its presence in the Middle East with the deployment of the guided missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner, and F-16 and F-35 fighter aircraft.

The decision is “to defend U.S. interests and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region…in response to a number of recent alarming events in the Strait of Hormuz,” Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon’s spokesperson said on Monday.

It follows two incidents on July the 5th, where a U.S. destroyer intervened as Iranian vessels harassed oil tankers. During the second event, the civilian ship the Richmond Voyager was fired upon. Since March, efforts by Iran to seize cargo ships in the region have stepped up, American officials have briefed reporters.

For several weeks the U.S. has been patrolling the Strait of Hormuz with A-10 ground attack planes, originally designed for tank hunting on land. Nicknamed the ‘Warthog,’ the A-10s weaponry - including its infamous Gatling gun - makes it well suited to targeting the small boats Iran’s IRGC uses to swarm and overwhelm cargo haulers.

These patrols were boosted in recent days with the presence of F-16 fighters, which are faster, more maneuverable and with a longer range than the aging A-10s. As well as giving U.S. airpower a quicker response time - i.e. how long it takes for jets to scramble to a ship in distress - this likely indicates that the Pentagon is wary of Iranian retaliation.

The A-10 is close to being phased out by the U.S. military, because it is mostly only suitable for operating in uncontested airspace.

Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP A US Air Force F-16 aircraft flies during military drills between the Colombia and the United States Air Forces in Rionegro, Antioquia department, Colombia on July 12, 2021.

Threats to U.S. aviation could come from ground to air-missiles, whether shoulder launched systems or larger ship and ground based platforms, or from Iran’s own air force. Tehran’s air power is no longer the dominant force it once was under the Shah - when it may have been second in the Middle East only to Israel’s - but it still has some capability. Its fleet is made up of Western aircraft that pre-date the Ayatollah’s regime, and more modern Russian jets.

It also may have benefited from a recent capability boost from Russia, in exchange for the fleets of Shaheed drones that Iran is supplying to Moscow to use in its bombardments of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence officials have suggested.

The decision to also deploy F-35s - one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft - is likely an indicator that the U.S. is making an effort to maintain its air superiority in the region, and not just in the immediate area around the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is pressuring American deployments in Iraq and in Syria, the latter in conjunction with Russia and with the Assad regime, a Pentagon official briefed journalists off-record last week.

GEORGE FREY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP A pilot puts on his helmet before taking off in an F-35 stealth fighter at Ogden air base, Utah, on March 15, 2017

This includes Russian jets interfering in the flights of U.S. drones and the flight of a surveillance aircraft over the American Al Tanf base in south-eastern Syria. It’s worth noting that jets deployed to cover U.S. interests in the Strait of Hormuz would be in range of the skies over Syria if Washington and Moscow’s confrontations there were to escalate, as a senior defense official pointed out to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

But while Syria represents dangerous tinder due to U.S. and Russian military personnel operating in close proximity to each other, the Strait of Hormuz’s critical impact on energy supplies makes it also a combustible flashpoint.

“We call upon Iran to immediately cease these destabilizing actions that threaten the free flow of commerce through this strategic waterway of which the world depends on for more than one fifth of the world's oil supply,” Singh, the Pentagon’s spokesperson, said.

Similar sources of tension between the U.S. and Iran in the past stopped short of actual all out combat. But with war once again taking place in Europe, the Overton window has shifted and the idea of open conflict is not as unimaginable as it may once have been.