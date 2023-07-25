Israel: After passing of key judicial overhaul bill, Supreme Court caught in its own trap?

The jurisdiction of the Supreme Court judges, now seized on the validity of the Reasonableness Bill which reduces their power, is problematic

What if Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a worthy follower of Machiavelli? This is a question that can be legitimately asked after the Israeli parliament approved the cancellation of the reasonableness clause – a key bill of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan.

Indeed, the decision to go to the end of the controversial legislative process may well place the President of the Supreme Court in front of a difficult dilemma. Very soon after the vote, the filing of several appeals against the text by opponents of the reform now forces the Court to rule on the validity of the law.

The text voted on at the third reading is, in effect, an amendment to the fundamental law on the judiciary and, as such, has a status similar in all respects to fundamental law. But if over the years the Supreme Court has de facto become more and more activist – like its legendary president Aaron Barak – it has always been careful not to invalidate fundamental laws or amendments to such laws.

What will happen in the specific case?

1. Reject appeals: The Supreme Court respects its own tradition and decides not to invalidate the law.

It will then reject the requests of opponents of the reform and will find itself at odds with those who, for the past 30 weeks, have been defending it tooth and nail and ensuring that it preserves its prestige as "guardian of democracy.”

With this, Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut and her fellow judges will play into the hands of Netanyahu’s government and risk pulling the rug out from under the feet of the anti-reform protest movement.

2. Accept the appeals, invalidate the law: In this case, the Court would not be content to flout its legal tradition.

It would add, in a particularly tense context, water to the mill of the fiercest supporters of the reform, those who claim that the Supreme Court monopolizes a power that it does not have and undermines the separation of powers between the legislature and the judiciary. This would give Justice Minister Yariv Levin a strong case for pursuing judicial reform.

3. Annul the law for technical reasons: The judges of the Supreme Court can look into the entire legislative procedure – from the filing of the law by Levin and Simcha Rothman to the vote at the third reading, passing through the dozens of hours of debates in the law committee, and 28,000 amendments, some of them fictitious, tabled by the opposition – in order to slow down the procedure.

This would be a roundabout way of agreeing with the opponents of the reform without engaging in a polemical argument.

Beyond those three options, it must be noted that interference of the Supreme Court justices, in a procedure aimed at invalidating a law reducing the judicial power of these same judges, is problematic. It places Hayut and her colleagues in a very serious conflict of interest.

So no, Netanyahu did not orchestrate this whole procedure to put the Supreme Court in difficulty. But there is no doubt that the judges will have to rule with tact if they do not want to add oil to the fire.

The jurist, Philippe Koskas, who knows perfectly the intricacies of the Supreme Court, considers that the judges will not take the risk of breaking the law on the cancellation of the reasonableness clause.

"They have in their judicial arsenal other instruments that the law makes available to them to compensate for the disappearance of the reasonableness clause,” according to Koskas. These include, among other things, "proportionality" or "reduction to silence,” moreover used to invalidate the appointment of Arie Deri, leader of the ultra-religious Shas party.

However, one can wonder about this last point. If judges do indeed have other instruments to compensate for the disappearance of the reasonableness clause, how can so many people still claim that the adoption of this law by parliament leaves open a route for a dictatorship in Israel? To be determined.