Israel's security crisis: The conjunction of all dangers

The people's army, the IDF, is the last bastion of consensus. The last sacred cow. But its defenders are themselves citizens, not robots

After the adoption by the Knesset, on Monday, of the law on the "reasonableness clause," several thousand IDF volunteer reservists threatened to no longer serve in their operational posts or not to show up to training of their units until further notice.

It doesn't matter if and when they will carry out this threat. And it doesn't matter in how many days or weeks their fighting ability will decrease. The damage done is already enormous and will take, in the opinion of the generals themselves, years to repair.

Internally, first of all, the alarm sounded by the leaders of the IDF, but also of the Mossad spy agency and the Shin Bet domestic security service, have not been heard by the current government. At the latest security cabinet meeting, also on Monday, the director of military intelligence and the IDF operations commander warned of an alarming drop in the level of deterrence and the risk of a decrease in combat capability in the short and medium term.

They also spoke of the growing concern among officers, both career and reserve, and soldiers that the adoption of this law will entail criminal and judicial risks for them, since Israel will no longer be considered a state with an independent or adequate judiciary.

The nation will no longer be able to defend the defenders of the nation... Who have not been listened to. No more than the Chief of Staff of the IDF Herzi Halevi who, after four days of futile attempts, will only obtain an audience with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the vote on the said law.

If the head of the Israeli army wanted to speak directly and personally to the head of state, and not through the defense minister, it is because the military high command no longer has confidence in this minister, whose traditional role is, nevertheless, to represent the army within the political arena.

Worse still, the image of the IDFl has been damaged by insults from the Knesset members, but also by mockery from the prime minister. The army chief had to specifically request, during his meeting with Netanyahu, that these invectives stop.

As the people's army, the IDF is the last bastion of consensus. The last sacred cow. The vast majority of citizens respect and admire the defenders of the nation.

But these defenders are themselves citizens. And not robots. They have a soul and conscience and each their own opinion. It is useless, at this stage, to judge them. To know if these conscientious objectors are right or wrong.

This is a regrettable phenomenon that needs to be addressed before it is too late. Already, these questions are spreading among the ranks of conscripts and among career officers. It is worth noting a slowdown in the renewal of service contracts in the professional army.

The most serious and the most difficult to repair is first of all the loss of cohesion. The crack in what binds the troops together, that is to say the team spirit, the confidence and the fraternal unity of the fighters.

And then, the drop in the level of motivation. Neither the most advanced technology nor the most intense workouts are enough, if the motivation is lacking. A motivation which, until now, insured the real superiority of the IDF over the enemy armies.

And the enemy rejoices in this possible, or at least apparent, weakening of the formidable Zionist adversary. It should not be forgotten that Israel's strategic position does not depend solely on its military capabilities. There is also economic depth and the ability to sustain the war effort.

However, there is a withdrawal of capital, investors and start-ups that threatens the economy. Not to mention the shadow of a credit rating downgrade that now hangs over the country.

At the international level, the various agreements and normalizations with countries in the region are being undermined by the untimely declarations of certain Israeli politicians. But the most distressing thing is obviously the cooling of relations with the United States.

And this is not just a diplomatic setback. It is important to know that Washington observes very strict criteria when it comes to supplying ultra-sophisticated armaments to countries deemed totalitarian or on the way to becoming one.

The Mossad chief David Barnea said this week: "If the situation reaches a constitutional crisis, I will be on the safe side." He, therefore, advocates expectation.

As long as we can afford it. And that the defense, police and security forces manage to resist the interference of unqualified people, such as ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich... If ever one of them were appointed Minister of Defense, it would not be not only the reserve which would rebel.

But all IDF generals protect the army. What the current minister, Yoav Gallant, did not do, choosing politics rather than defense and security... For a law that in no way justifies the haste with which it was passed. While there is urgency, for good, elsewhere.

Despite all this, the IDF is far from being weakened to the point its enemies would like it to be. It remains a military power that has no equal in the region. If, tomorrow, the threat of war becomes clearer, all the soldiers and officers, without exception, will join their units and will ensure the defense of the country without hesitation, whatever their political opinion. And the reason is simple.

The Chief of the General Staff, General Herzi Halevi declared it the very day before the vote which led the reservists to protest: "Without a strong and united army, Israel will not survive as a State."