Analysis: Ukraine offensive struggles without engineering assets

Insufficient air defenses and lack of engineering assets hampering Ukraine’s ability to overcome the tank ditches, minefields and dragons’ teeth laid by Russia

Western security analysts have pinpointed a trend in how Ukraine is fighting, in recent weeks. Small unit engagements, incrementally seizing territory, in units no bigger than a company of 100 soldiers. Avoiding moving in large groups of vehicles.

It is not the broad sweeping maneuver warfare that NATO prides itself on. But then, NATO has never fought an existential, conventional war like the one tearing Ukraine apart.

Three fronts are worth noting along the huge contact line between the two sides. In the north, where it can keep its supply lines back to its own borders shorter, Russia is attempting a minor counter-attack.

“The enemy is probing for weak points in our defense, and attacking with artillery, infantry, and special forces… in the areas of Kup'yans'k and Lyman,” Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy Defense Minister said.

By attacking in the northern section of the contact line, Russia is seeking to sap the momentum from Ukraine, countering its counteroffensive. If successful, it could suck in Ukrainian troops that are badly needed elsewhere.

Further south, Ukrainian forces are advancing their flanking drives around Bakhmut - especially to the south - and seem for now content to seize the countryside, leaving the rubblized city to the Russians.

Since Bakhmut has little strategic significance it’s possible that Ukraine will seek to encircle it, and siege the Russian soldiers trapped inside. However this doesn’t appear like a prospective that will occur anytime soon.

And further south still, in the Zaporizhzhya zone - possibly the most important front - Ukraine is making modest gains, against what has been described as the most heavily defended place on Earth.

As well as insufficient air defenses, a lack of engineering assets is hampering Ukraine’s ability to overcome the tank ditches, minefields and dragons’ teeth that Russia has prepared. Obstacle breaching is one of the most complex and dangerous tasks a military can be assigned.

While Kyiv was supplied with tanks, it appears it may be lacking sufficient bridging vehicles and minefield breaching systems that Western armies would bring along with them to fight armored warfare.

So Ukraine is relying on attrition, hoping that for every one of its soldiers that fall, multiple Russians can be killed. And there are some signs that this may be working, with Russia’s Duma passing a law to increase the age limit that men can be conscripted at, from 27 to 30.

For its part, Moscow has long been wedded to the strategy of attrition. Escalating it last week with its attacks on Ukrainian grain exports, centered on the city of Odesa.

“Now our information indicates that the Russian military may expand the targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities further, to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea,” Britain's ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, said on Tuesday.

Though in doing this, Russia may be cutting off its nose to spite its face - many states that have remained neutral to Moscow’s invasion are heavily dependent on grain shipments from Ukraine. This includes many African nations, as well as India, a country with weight to throw around.

As the war approaches its year and a half mark, both sides are struggling to bleed each other white. If Russia can hold its defenses together until the autumn, it is likely to gain the upper hand.

But if instead, Ukraine can breach Russia’s Surovikin Line, then the gains in territory it will make when it punches its strategic reserves through this gap, may make all the bloodshed of the last two months worth it.