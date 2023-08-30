Renewal of UNIFIL mandate adds to tensions on Israel-Lebanon border

With the latest uptick in provocations and threatening rhetoric, this time, reaching a settlement seems easier said than done

The UN security council is voting Wednesday to renew the mandate of UNIFIL, its peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, as it does every year. But this time is different.

"A foreign armed force that moves on Lebanese territory without authorization of the government and Lebanese army, without coordination with the Lebanese army, where is the sovereignty in all that?" Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday.

Nasrallah's frustration is understandable. Last year, UNIFIL's mandate was broadened, allowing it to operate in southern Lebanon without prior coordination with the Lebanese military.

In the weeks leading to Wednesday's vote, Beirut's caretaker government fully adopted Hezbollah's demands to rollback the amendments.

"The people of the south will not allow the mandate to be applied despite the refusal of the Lebanese government," Nasrallah said.

But hours before the vote, Lebanese media reported on a proposed French compromise, one that would allow Hezbollah to save face. The compromise includes emphasizing coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese government, but not with the army.

In addition, the northern part of the divided border village of Ghajar will be referred to as "outskirts of Al-Mari" to highlight its Lebanese claim. A call on Israel to withdraw its military from Ghajar is also included.

“UNIFIL, like other missions, has recently been fighting an unprecedented rise in misinformation/disinformation campaigns. These have the potential not only to create tensions, but also to undermine the image and effectiveness of the Mission, including by contributing to a decline in the local community's acceptance, indispensable for the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers,” Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, Commander of UNIFIL Forces, said in July.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning for meetings with senior Lebanese officials. Hochstein, who mediated between Israel and Lebanon in the maritime border negotiations, is visiting to oversee the recently launched gas exploration off the coast of Lebanon.

Given his successful track record, he's also been tasked with mediating talks over the land border between the sides. But with the latest uptick in provocations and threatening rhetoric, this time, reaching a settlement seems easier said than done.