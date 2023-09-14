Last calls for compromise on Israel's judicial reform ahead of Jewish new year

'Now is the time to put the state above politics. Now is the time to stretch out a hand,' Israeli President Isaac Herzog has pleaded ahead of the holiday season

On the eve of a new Jewish year overshadowed by a landmark hearing at the Israeli Supreme Court, and days before Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to the United States, a burning question remains.

What is the fate, and potential, of a compromise on the government's judicial reform?

"Now, a moment before the new year, is the time for our leadership not to look only at the political base. Now is the time to put the state above politics. Now is the time to stretch out a hand,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog pleaded to Israel’s political parties.

Herzog had hinted at his bottom line, from there being a zone of possible agreement on the reform, with the terms already being there, but the obstacle is now the politics.

Netanyahu, for example, wants to reach an agreement and to bring his base with him. That would mean convincing key actors in his coalition to accept compromise, and if need be, a unilateral compromise, without an opposition handshake.

In principle, the prime minister, as leader of the coalition, would be able to give concessions on other issues that were important to the Israeli right-wing, but have so far been held back, in exchange for leeway on the reform.

"In a democracy, there are always disagreements; that is the nature of democracy. However, if we agree to agree, we can reach consensus. This is our aspiration. I think that it is possible,” Netanyahu had said on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701932878664175695 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Netanyahu appears to have a strong incentive to make a deal or stand down. International credit rating agencies have held a guillotine over the Israeli economy. And the U.S. President Joe Biden hasn’t hosted Netanyahu in the Oval Office. But, managing Israel’s politics has been an intricate matter.