Gaza first: targeted assassinations and the quest for peace - analysis

Faced with the current upsurge in attacks carried out from Gaza along the security fence with Israel, the question arises: What motivates them?

Do these tensions represent a failure of Israel’s defense strategy? Are there any alternate solutions?

Nineteen years ago, the Oslo Accords saw the establishment of a "Palestinian Autonomy," stipulated by an interim period called: "Gaza and Jericho first".

In July 1994, Yasser Arafat returned from his exile in Tunis, and settled first in Gaza. At the time, the Gaza Strip was seen as the testing ground for the various arrangements and provisions created in the agreement.

I personally participated in these first attempts at coordination, including the famous joint patrols of IDF soldiers with members of the Palestinian security forces. We benefited then from having a capable partner in the person of Mohamed Dahlan, head of the preventive security forces in the Gaza Strip. I regularly went to Gaza and Rafiah (Rafah, in Arabic) for working meetings with my Palestinian and Egyptian counterparts.

As we all know, this potentially constructive period was short-lived.

The Second Intifada in 2000, the Israeli Disengagement in 2005, Hamas’s rise to power in 2007, led to the sad reality that we know today. Sad, because it has subjected the Gaza population to Islamist tyranny and misery. Sad and unacceptable, because for more than twenty years the inhabitants of southern Israel have found themselves at the mercy of the abuses of Hamas terrorists and their associates.

So what does this latest confrontation with Hamas mean?

At first glance, it appears to be routine. Every year, during the Jewish High Holiday season, we expect this type of provocation from Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The same is true every time the United Nations General Assembly is held, and this year the two events coincide. But this time, there are other reasons to add to the mix.

Starting with the waning popularity of the Hamas regime among the population. In recent months, demonstrations against the regime have multiplied in the streets of Gaza — despite forceful repression.

Hamas, as usual, is trying to redirect the citizens' resentment towards its scapegoat of choice, "the Zionist enemy." To this, we must add an attempt to sabotage normalization efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia — sponsored by Tehran. If Hamas' provocations lead to an escalation and the IDF finds itself forced to respond decisively, it is difficult to envision the Saudis coming to hug the Israelis at a signing ceremony in the presence of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Since taking office, the American leader has put pressure on Jerusalem to strengthen the position of the PLO and the government of Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, which amounts to weakening Hamas and delegitimizing it in the approaching war of succession to Abbas.

Finally, we see a clear drop in funding for Hamas by a number of Arab countries, leaving Iran as the sole patron and sponsor. In addition, there has been an equally significant decrease in economic and charitable aid, mainly coming from Qatar.

There remains one last reason, unacknowledged: the fear of targeted eliminations.

Jerusalem is considering a return to the practice in response to the recent wave of attacks of which Hamas is the main instigator. This has the effect of uniting the leaders of Hamas, otherwise divided between the political branch and the military branch, between the local leaders and the leaders residing abroad, between the 'moderates' and the extremists.

Everyone, feeling threatened, shows their teeth.

The current situation is a cruel reminder of previous repeated events, to which Israelis were mostly reactive rather than proactive. Opinions are divided as to the restraint shown by the IDF these days, when it has measured its responses in order to avoid an escalation.

Wouldn't it have been better to strike hard after the first violent riot? How is closing the crossing points between Gaza and Israel effective?

It gives the appearance of collective punishment, when the very purpose of the socio-economic relief and work permits that Israel provides to the people of Gaza is to dissociate them from the terrorists under whose control they live.

Terrorists do not care about the well-being of the population nor whether it is a good or bad economy, since they control all of the income and resources using the most classic methods of organized crime: charging protection money, taking cuts on goods, use of contraband, racketeering, money laundering, and misappropriation of international aid subsidies.

It is out of the question that Israel can leave its inhabitants at the mercy of terrorist abuses. And it is revolting to see that a strong state, with a powerful army, is not capable of recovering two of its citizens held hostage in Gaza, as well as the bodies of two of its fallen soldiers.

On the one hand, we must avoid, at all costs, entering Gaza militarily and risking the lives of our soldiers. The catastrophic toll of “Protective Edge” shows how great the risk is. On the other hand, we must continue to play the humanitarian card with regard to the Palestinian public.

So what solution does that leave us with?

I began by recalling the Oslo Accords. Beyond the content of an agreement, what is decisive is the partner with whom it is signed. It is clear that there is currently no reliable interlocutor with whom to negotiate, either in Ramallah or in Gaza.

To avoid a bloodbath caused by a possible new conflict, a new wave of attacks, or a bloody war of succession to the presidency of the Palestinian Autonomy, and in the hope that more conciliatory, more liberal personalities will rise to power, it would be better to eliminate the leaders of the factions that stand in the way of peace.

And to do it in “Gaza first.”