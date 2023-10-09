Analysis: The first mission in Gaza is to rescue the hostages

Counting on the sacred value Israelis place on human life, the price that the terrorist organization sets will be exorbitant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named General Gal Hirsch to lead the search and rescue of those who are missing or captured by Hamas. But what do we know so far about this burning and painful issue for the public? And what will be the possible solutions?

Hamas — likely surprised itself by the number of captives it holds — has not yet decided what it will demand in exchange for their release. Banking on the sacred value that Israelis place on all human life, the price that the terrorist faction will set will be exorbitant. Will it demand a halt to Israeli strikes carried out in retaliation for last Saturday's surprise attack, thus tying the hands of the IDF? Will it be satisfied by a demand for the mass release of its militants detained in Israeli jails? Doubtful.

If Hamas held only half a dozen captives, then this would be possible on the basis of the price charged during the latest negotiation: a single captive soldier (named Gilad Shalit) who was exchanged for more than a thousand terrorists in 2011. As long as Hamas does not name its price, the people it holds are not hostages by definition, but rather the victims of a kidnapping. The objective is therefore to rescue them — not to ransom them — which requires the use of force.

However, it is impossible to mount an Entebbe-style operation, since the captives have been dispersed across Gaza. Therefore, we must come up with a plan that would force Hamas to give in. In the Middle Ages, in order to free a significant hostage held in a fortress, it was customary to besiege the place and starve the population until the captors gave in. Cutting off food and water to civilians in Gaza would be contrary to the strategy which aims to dissociate them from the terrorists under whose control they live. Moves such as kidnapping or eliminating senior Hamas leaders could provoke the terrorists to execute hostages in response.

Before resorting to these extremes, we must give diplomatic intervention a chance. The Egyptians, often effective intermediaries in indirect negotiations between Jerusalem and Hamas in Gaza, have started talks for the humanitarian release of children and the elderly. Jordan seems to want to join this initiative. International pressure will only be effective if Muslim and Arab states join in, such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

Gal Hirsch's first mission will be to obtain a list of those who have been kidnapped, with proof that they are being held by Hamas and are still alive, and — if possible — information on their health status. Added to this will be the list of bodies of soldiers and civilians killed in the invasion and taken to Gaza. For decades, many cases of missing people have been at an impasse. For example, pilot Ron Arad, whose plane was shot down over Lebanon in 1986; his fate is unknown to this day. Or the remains of Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who was executed in Syria in 1965. And to this day, negotiations were stalled to recover the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, the two soldiers killed in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge.

The Israeli public is demanding that the captives be saved. But, at the same time, Israel wants to put an end to Hamas' abuses once and for all, even if it means risking the additional loss of human life and the capture of soldiers.

Today's tragic situation is the result of many years during which Jerusalem negotiated with Hamas, forgetting who it was dealing with. We must of course annihilate Hamas. We’ve waited too long to do it — but it can wait a little bit longer. The priority is the captives, and the objective is to rescue them alive. And then, to settle the score with Hamas.