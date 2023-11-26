Do not neglect the Arab society that wants to be part of the country

Lawmakers must seize this moment to amend the Nationality Law, which will solidify the unprecedented level of solidarity with the state among Arab Israelis

October 7 is the date when the State of Israel changed forever. After experiencing the greatest disaster in the country's history, nothing will be the same the day after the war — Israeli reality has changed forever.

One of these changes is regarding the Jewish-Arab partnership in the country. October 7 caused even the voices of the extreme minority in the Arab society in Israel to open their eyes, and it caused the voice of reason among us to stop being quiet and start speaking more and more loudly, alongside the deterrence of the Israel Police that is currently working hard to put out any manifestation of support for terrorism in our midst.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 A convoy of armored personnel carriers seen near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel.

Just a few days ago, a survey was published that proved that the rate of identification of Israeli Arabs with the state had reached a record 70%. Faced with the terrorism and the shocking massacre by Hamas that did not separate between Jews and Arabs, the Arab society absolutely chose to stand by the state.

There are many stories of solidarity and heroism during the massacre, like Masad Armilat, a young man who worked at a gas station near Sderot and managed to rescue 14 young men who ran away from the party and hid inside while Hamas terrorists tried to enter the store. Or Yosef Alziadna, a Bedouin resident from Rahat who rescued 30 people in his truck while coming under fire. And the Bedouin IDF tracker Lieutenant ‘H’ who managed to trick some of the terrorists into thinking he was one of their own when he took off his uniform and spoke to them in Arabic, and when they approached him, he eliminated them and many more.

The partnership stands out not only on the battlefield, but also on the civil and social level where there are many initiatives across the country. The groups put together donation boxes for soldiers and residents of the south and north who have been evacuated, professionals from the Arab society are providing free services to soldiers, volunteer projects in the agricultural fields, and of course also Arabs who work on the frontlines of public diplomacy and advocacy.

The Nationality Law that was enacted in 2018 created a rift between Arab society in its various shades and the State of Israel. In the years since, many politicians have scattered promises about amending the Nationality Law or enacting other laws that will bring Israeli Arabs the sense of equality back.

These days, against the backdrop of the war, there is talk of a basic law for the benefit of the Druze community. I think our Druze brothers deserve this recognition, there is a blood alliance between the Druze community and the state, and many of its sons have fallen in defense of Israel over the years, including in the current war.

But at the same time we must not neglect the rest of Israel's Arabs. Remember that at this moment the soldiers of the Bedouin Reconnaissance Unit are fighting in Gaza and risking their lives for the country, remember the Arab doctors who are in the hospitals and fighting for the lives of the wounded from the war, remember the heroism of Masad, Yosef and Lieutenant H. who saved the lives of many Jews on October 7.

We all deserve to feel the sense of equality, to feel that the State of Israel is making amends and taking care of us all. It is not even necessary to enact another special Basic Law. All that is needed is to amend 3 simple sections of the Nationality Law. Add next to a Jewish state that the State of Israel will also remain a democratic state. To restore the status of the Arabic language as an official language in the country, and to ensure that alongside the development of Jewish settlements there will also be the development of Arab settlements.

I will explain the sections briefly. The addition of a democratic state next to a Jewish state does not change anything from the Nationality Law or the definition of the State of Israel, after all there are two basic laws that establish the fact of the State of Israel as a democratic state. But it helps the non-Jewish minorities' sense of belonging. The addition of the Arabic language is simply to return the situation to what it was. In my view, there is also value in this because every Jew needs to know the Arabic language just as every Arab needs to know how to speak Hebrew, because first and foremost it is a tool for bridging the gaps between us, but it is also the language of the enemy and therefore it is important for everyone that Arabic be spoken here. And regarding the development of the Arab settlements: if they do not open up the Arab settlements then the socioeconomic situation in Arab society will continue to decline, crime will rise, and of course it will also spill over into Jewish society, and in the end everyone will be harmed by it.

These sections will make the nationality law equal for all of us, they will not damage even a little the Jewish attachment to the country that arises from the law, and will only strengthen the sense of belonging of the Israeli Arabs. Now is an important moment to strengthen the Israeli Arabs who identify with the state, and support us so that we can overcome the separatist and extremist voices. We as a people must not miss this opportunity.

Inshallah, God willing, they will do the right thing. Because together, with an Arab-Jewish partnership in Israel, there is no chance that anyone will be able to prevail over us. This is the way to bridge gaps and bring a future of security and mutual responsibility to Israel.