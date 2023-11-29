Old-school antisemitism alive and well in the new age of social media

Some of the most famous blood libels are having a resurgence on social media spread by users in Central Asia and the Caucuses—and putting local Jews in jeopardy

I grew up in Simferopol, Ukraine, in the early 1990s.

I remember during one Passover, when I sat in the neighborhood plaza eating a snack of matzah flatbread spread with what was a rare treat in our city — peanut butter. I was approached by Kostya, the son of a neighbor who was not Jewish, who asked me what I was eating. I answered that it was matzah with peanut butter, and like a good boy I offered him a taste. His grandmother, a Ukrainian woman in her seventies named Masha whom I had known since I was born and who knew my mother for decades, immediately jumped at me and said, what right do I have to try to give her grandson food that contains the blood of non-Jewish babies?

More than 30 years have passed since then. Grandma Masha is no longer alive, and until a few months ago I was sure that the sayings and blood libels against Jews had also faded from the world. But I was wrong.

Since the outbreak of Israel’s war "Iron Swords" against Hamas, antisemitic incidents around the world have jumped by 1180%. From anti-Israel demonstrations that include chants of "From the river to the sea," to the murder of Jews such as the case of a woman who was stabbed in Lyon, in southern France, or of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who was assaulted by a pro-Palestinian protester in Los Angeles and died from his injuries.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Flowers and candles left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene where Paul Kessler was fatally injured.

The antisemitic incidents taking place in Western Europe and the U.S. can be blamed on the influx of Muslim immigration in recent years. But in Eastern Europe, the context is completely different.

In the countries of the former Soviet Union, antisemitism is nothing new. It's an ugly trend that's making a comeback in the dirtiest way imaginable. The antisemites have pulled out of their closet the same lies that we were certain had been thrown into the dustbin of history.

Here are some of the best of them.

The first — and most famous — lie: Jews use the blood of non-Jewish babies for their rituals. To "prove" this, a video was published on Instagram and several other social networks. In this "documentation" you can see the rabbi of an ultra Orthodox movement performing the Havdalah, the ritual that closes the Sabbath on Saturday evening. At the end of the ceremony, the rabbi extinguishes the candle in the kiddush cup (ritual wine glass) that’s on the table. Afterwards, he dips his pinky finger in wine and applies it to his forehead, back of his neck, and pocket. This particular ritual is accepted among many Jews as a sign of wisdom, health, and wealth. Whoever edited it cut the first part of the video and left only the end where a Jew dips his finger and smears something like red dye on themselves. According to the distributors of the video, it is not wine but the blood of Christian or Muslim babies.

In another video, someone talks about the ceremony "Tachens" (which does not exist in Judaism) which they claim Jews perform on the holiday of Purim. This ceremony is supposedly performed by young rabbis who, in order to become “real” rabbis, must eat a body part of a baby. The baby must not be Jewish, and must be less than three months old. To strengthen the claim, they quote Rabbi Kashai of Skotsk, a figure whose very existence is dubious: "The day when the rabbi eats a small goy for the first time is the greatest day in a person's life!" Only after this ceremony is the young rabbi allowed to study the Mishnah (Jewish law) books.

It should be clear to everyone that these are blatant lies. Cannibalism and human sacrifice do not exist — and of course, never will exist — in Judaism. None of this is new. The process of demonizing Jews was very popular in Imperial Russia. It's just that now the center point for spreading the lies is moving east. Most of these false publications come from the Caucasus region and Central Asia. And the web surfers from Muslim-majority countries like Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan believe them. The main reasons for this are: the unfamiliarity of the local population with Jewish culture, and their desire to believe the lies. After all, it is much easier to hate someone when you take every shard of humanity away from them.

As in the past, the false accusations against Jews have led to pogroms, and could lead to the mass murder of Jews. Just one month ago, a group of residents in the Dagestan region of Russia tried to lynch the passengers of a plane that had arrived from Israel. Fortunately, no one was hurt. But that’s only because they were unable to find Jews, even though they looked for them in every possible and impossible place (like in the turbine of the plane).

Spreading false materials on social networks is dangerous and encourages antisemitism and violence against Jews. Each of the social networks must increase its vigilance and enforcement of its user policies and punish these people, because otherwise the blood of innocents will be on their conscience.