Hezbollah at a crossroads in the Gaza war

Nasrallah's conduct reflects his attempt to navigate the dilemmas and pressures he faces in determining the scope of Hezbollah's attacks against Israel

The current round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is the most significant conflict on Israel's northern border since the Second Lebanon War in 2006. The present combat mode is one of "limited conflict" during which both sides try to avoid sliding into an all-out war.

Hezbollah aims to divert Israel from achieving its goals in Gaza, which include dismantling Hamas' military and governing capabilities, and securing the release of the kidnapped. To a certain extent, the fighting reflects the improvements both Israel and Hezbollah have made since the 2006 war, although neither has fully deployed all their capabilities on the battlefield.

The two critical questions which must now be asked are: What considerations will Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah face when deciding on the course of Hezbollah's fighting efforts, and what actions should Israel take to prevent a major escalation against Hezbollah?

Use in Accordance with article 27A of the Israeli Copyright law Iran's foreign minister meets with Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, in Beirut, Lebanon

Nasrallah is facing one of the biggest tests of his life

Nasrallah currently stands almost alone at the helm of Hezbollah, and has admitted that he directs the organization's fight against Israel via direct contact with field commanders. This comes as a result of losing his close circle pf commanders and partners over the past twenty years: Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani (eliminated in 2020), and the most prominent commanders in Hezbollah's ranks: Imad Mughniyeh (2008), Mustafa Badreddine (2016), and Hassan Lakkis (2013).

The Israel-Hamas war places Nasrallah at a significant historical juncture. He is forced to juggle various commitments and loyalties, some of which bear internal contradictions that place him under inherent tension.

The primary consideration guiding Nasrallah is his commitment to Iran, which played a crucial role in the establishment of Hezbollah in 1982, to which the terrorist organization declared is allegiance to in its 1985 founding document. Since then, Tehran has invested billions of dollars nurturing Hezbollah militarily and logistically, equipping it with extensive media sources (mainly through the Al-Manar television channel), and turning the group into its most crucial and strategic arm in the region and beyond.

Nasrallah himself has on multiple occasions expressed deep loyalty to Iran, including declarations that any decision regarding Hezbollah going to war is in the hands of the Iranian Supreme Leader (2009) and that Hezbollah's commitment to Ayatollah Khamenei outweighs its commitment to the Lebanese constitution.

Despite that, Hezbollah has worked to brand itself, especially in the last decade, as the "Shield of Lebanon," seeking to establish legitimacy beyond the local Shiite community. The thinking behind this is that by expanding its support base in Lebanon, the negative discourse surrounding its weapons and legitimacy alongside the Lebanese Armed Forces will diminish.

Another element is Hezbollah’s commitment (and Nasrallah's devotion) to the Palestinian ‘resistance.’ Since Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in May 2000, Nasrallah has emphasized his personal dedication to the Palestinian armed struggle against Israel, and his aspiration to destroy Israel, all inspired by Khomeini's ideology. Consequently, he has publicly stated several times that he is convinced he will pray at the ‘liberated’ Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Hezbollah's Media Office / AFP Handout picture provided by Hezbollah's media office, showing its leader Hassan Nasrallah meeting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhala (L) and Hamas' Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri at an undisclosed location in Lebanon.

How is Hezbollah conducting the war?

Hezbollah has already signaled through one of its main mouthpieces, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, that it is not in favor of an all-out war. On October 30, 2023, Al-Akhbar published a public opinion poll in Lebanon, conducted on October 17 by the "Consulting Center for Research and Documentation," a group close to Hezbollah, which included 400 respondents throughout Lebanon. The survey showed that more than 68% of respondents (including over 50% of the Shiites surveyed), believe that Hezbollah should not launch an all-out war against Israel. Alongside this, the poll found that over 52% of those surveyed (84% among the Shiites) expressed support for the current form of fighting — that is, engaging the enemy through smaller operations on the border. Salem Zahran, one of Al-Manar’s house commentators, had harsh criticism against the call from senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal, for Hezbollah to open a front on the northern border. This criticism signals Hezbollah's current approach and where it may lead.

Nasrallah's current behavior reflects his efforts to successfully pass this challenging test. On the one hand, Hezbollah’s failure to meet expectations regarding involvement in the conflict have prompted public disappointment among senior Hamas figures. Nasrallah’s lack of sufficient responsiveness may also damage Hezbollah's regional reputation.

At the same time, he is also under significant pressure from within the Lebanese government itself. Its head, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, have publicly urged Nasrallah not to drag Lebanon into the war – though Mikati essentially accepted his government's impotence by stating that the decision for war (or peace) is not within his, or his government’s, control.

It appears that Iran is keen on preserving Hezbollah as its most critical strategic asset in the region and as a deterrent force against attacks on its nuclear facilities. Since Soleimani's elimination, Nasrallah’s status has risen in the Axis of Resistance. As such, one can cautiously assess that, in light of the seniority that Nasrallah has gained in fighting and his familiarity with Israel, Tehran trusts him to find the appropriate manner of participating in the war without causing a diminishment of strategic capabilities. Iran has also taken several steps to help Hezbollah improve its performance against Israel: Khamenei dispatched Quds Force Chief Esmail Qaani to Beirut to coordinate the continuation of the conflict with Nasrallah. As exposed by the IDF, a unit from the "Imam Hossein Division," the strongest Iranian militia in Syria, under the leadership of Division Commander Dhu al-Fiqar, was sent to Lebanon to assist — and even partake — in Hezbollah's fighting. At the same time, as was also exposed by Israel, Iran secretly dispatched senior members of the Quds Force Unit 300, a technological unit that specializes in cyber operations and electronic warfare, to assist Hezbollah in electronic warfare against Israel.

Hezbollah's conduct reflects an attempt to 'walk a tightrope.' It conducts relatively limited attacks in the north, restricting rocket strikes up to the Safed - Mt. Meron area and enabling Hamas to strike the sensitive area of the Haifa Bay. Recently, it has expanded its arsenal in the conflict to include explosive-laden drones and short-range, heavy warhead Burkan missiles. Hezbollah also enables Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to conduct infiltration attacks and missile launches against the northern region of Israel. Hezbollah is aware of the psychological impact of Israel evacuating communities from the north, which, until now, has been limited in scope. The group appears to be attempting to compel Israel to expand these evacuations, thereby maximizing its achievements.

Nasrallah's recent speeches (On November 3 and 11) since the outbreak of the war also reflect the limited room for maneuver in which he operates. First, he boasted that the wartime situation Hezbollah has imposed on the IDF in the north has not been seen since 1948. He criticized those who expected an all-out war against Israel and those who believed that Hezbollah's participation in the war has been minor, emphasizing that Hezbollah’s involvement has been "tremendous, important and influential." Nasrallah also provided vague and non-binding statements that implied the possibility of further escalation on the Lebanese front, declaring that “in fact, all options on the Lebanese front are open,” and stating that such escalation depends on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In an attempt to project power, he also expressed disdain for the presence of American aircraft carriers and destroyers in the region and claimed that Hezbollah is prepared to deal with them as well. Nasrallah pledged to kill a civilian in Israel for any Lebanese civilian killed by IDF fire (or soldier for soldier), in line with Hezbollah’s attempts to attack Israeli civilian targets. He described with pride the increase in the variety of weaponry used by Hezbollah against Israel, such as attack drones. In an attempt to fend off criticism, he added that Israel is concealing the actual number of casualties caused by Hezbollah, which he claims is higher than the Jewish State has admitted.

Despite all his claims, arguments and threats, Nasrallah’s speeches were criticized within Palestinian circles, reflecting the same disappointment expressed by Hamas regarding Hezbollah's performance in the war. Nasrallah's claim during his November 11 speech that almost every shooting attack by Hezbollah in the border area should be considered a suicide operation (due to the extensive Israeli deployment in the area) can be seen as an explicit call to the general public in the Arab world to understand the difficult circumstances in which Hezbollah is operating against Israel.

At the current stage, Hezbollah is not expected to escalate the fighting. Still, it uses various weapons with which it is equipped through the Quds Force Unit 700 supply and logistics unit. It seems that the ‘tit for tat’ equation Nasrallah previously attempted to establish is motivating Hezbollah to try to close the gap it currently faces, after suffering 74 casualties as compared to six IDF casualties (as of November 14). This ‘inequality’ is primarily due to Israel’s success, which began in the second week of the war, in carrying out preemptive attacks and thwarting attempts by Hezbollah operatives to launch anti-tank missiles.

How can Israel deter Hezbollah from escalating the fighting into a full-scale war?

The Biden administration has reportedly sent messages to Iran and Hezbollah through Turkey and other partners in the region, threatening that the U.S. would be ready to intervene militarily if Iran and Hezbollah launched attacks against Israel. At the same time, to date, the U.S. appears willing to ‘absorb’ the increasing attacks, more than 60 since October 17 (as of November 18) by pro-Iranian militias against its bases and interests in Iraq and Syria. These attacks have resulted in 59 people injured, according to the Pentagon. Hezbollah's complicity in these attacks has been revealed through recent disclosures by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. According to the findings, in preparation for these attacks on U.S. interests, senior Kata'ib Hezbollah commander Imad Naji al-Bahadli sent Kata'ib Hezbollah operatives to undergo training in Hezbollah compounds in Lebanon. The Iranian instruction to the Iraqi Shiite militias to continue to exhaust the American forces in Iraq and Syria through a series of attacks is reflected in the statement (November 9) of Abu Alaa al-Walai, the commander of the Shia militia, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, that these attacks will not stop unless Israel stops the war in Gaza.

Therefore, Israel should take the following measures to dissuade Hezbollah from expanding its circle of fire:

1. The IDF should continue its preemptive efforts of instilling in Hezbollah the understanding that the balance of power leans in Israel's favor, thus making a full-scale war not in Hezbollah's interest.

2. The IDF must prepare for the possibility of a miscalculation that would oblige Israel to enter an all-out war against Hezbollah. This could occur if, for example, Hamas succeeds in conducting a successful attack against sensitive facilities, such as the refineries in Haifa, or if Hezbollah carries out a successful pinpoint attack resulting in many Israeli deaths.

3. Israel needs to initiate an extensive public awareness campaign in Lebanon, just as it did in 2018. The IDF should distribute leaflets in southern Lebanese villages, and utilize effective Israeli speakers, particularly the IDF Arabic Spokesperson, to reach the Lebanese population. Israel could present evidence of Hezbollah's bases and weapons purposely located within civilian populations — including mosques — to expose Hezbollah's actions. If handled in this way, the IDF would be able to warn the Lebanese public that it will have no choice but to extensively strike Lebanese civilian infrastructure due to its role in supporting Hezbollah’s military activities.

4. Simultaneously, Israel should initiate a similar campaign aimed at the international community, highlighting Hezbollah's inhumane use of the Lebanese population as human shields. This would convey the message that Hezbollah is already committing war crimes by endangering Lebanese civilians, leaving Israel no choice but to defend itself while potentially causing civilian casualties should a comprehensive conflict occur. The goal is to encourage the international community to pressure Hezbollah to exercise relative restraint vis-à-vis Israel and not expand the circle of fire.

5. Finally, Israel should issue a clear warning to Iran that if Hezbollah significantly expands the scope of the conflict, Israel will target the relevant senior figures and units within the Quds Force that facilitate the transfer of military equipment to Hezbollah. These top Quds Force commanders include Hassan Mahdavi, head of the Lebanese branch of the Quds Force; ; Mohammad Saeed Izadi, who is operating from Lebanon and heads the Quds Force Palestinian branch; Behnam Shahriari, head of Quds Force Unit 190 (smuggling operations); and Ali Naji Gal-Parast, head of Quds Force Unit 700.

In doing the above, Israel must make it clear to Iran that the IDF will exact a heavy price on Iran should Hezbollah not restrain itself and instead expand the circle of fire.