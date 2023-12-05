An open letter to our pro-Palestinian friends

The Jewish State is in a losing battle against the black-and-white narrative that portrays it as the aggressor, which even brought the massacre on itself

If there are causes that seem obvious, then the Palestinian one wins hands down. An enclave in which 2,000,000 inhabitants live — or more accurately, survive — most of them poor, separated by a wall from a rich and developed country which is said to be the source of its misfortune. Their desperation is such that, one fine morning, these "resistance fighters" crossed the border and, full of resentment accumulated over years, massacred the men, women and children on the other side.

The cause is clear, comforts the soul, and gives its advocate the sense of participating in the zeitgeist. It seems so perfect that millions of people around the world adhere to it, not only supporting the oppressed as they are presented, but also spewing their hatred of the oppressor. Tearing down posters of kidnapped babies from the streets, indifferent to rape and torture, because somehow the Israelis brought it on themselves.

Everything about the narrative will make you side with the Palestinians, and there’s nothing Israel can do to fight it. No amount of tears or proof of its deep collective trauma over the massacre of more than 1,200 citizens in a matter of hours, in what will remain this country's greatest nightmare.

But the black-and-white of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would benefit, for reasons of intellectual honesty, from a bit of nuance. Hamas did indeed start a war on October 7 — that’s a fact. Hamas started a war because it wanted to, even if things seemed relatively calm in the region. Even though suitcases of money from Qatar were entering the enclave with Israeli approval to — at least on paper — benefit the population. Hamas knew what would transpire in Gaza, and that was its goal. It did not attack because Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir are supposedly colonizing land in the West Bank. The Israelis who lived in the Gaza border communities and were murdered on October 7 believed in peace, not in a "greater Israel". So no, Hamas did not start the war for territorial reasons, but because the approaching normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia was poised to put an end to the Arab and Muslim narrative about the Palestinians. Israel was becoming a legitimate entity, and Hamas and Hezbollah were losing their luster.

The day after October 7, videos of Israeli civilians being tortured and displayed like trophies in Gaza disappeared from the internet as quickly as they surfaced. Within a few days, while the Jewish state was preparing its response, it had already become (for some) “heartless” again. “Netanyahu the butcher of Gaza” was even the headline of the French daily Libération, which got carried away in its support for THE cause by the thousands of dead Gazans who were killed by Israeli bombs. But if Israel kills more people in Gaza than Hamas kills in Israel, it is not because Israel bombs more. Hamas fires dozens of rockets on a daily basis into Israeli territory, but its citizens are (relatively) protected by the famous Iron Dome which, while it protects lives, undermines its international image.

Hamas gives the world what it wants to see: dead people. The deaths and international solidarity make it easier for it to build tunnels — not shelters to protect civilians — and manufacture rockets — not businesses and jobs. If Gazans suffer, it is Israel’s fault. That’s what the world believes, so why shouldn’t Hamas take advantage?

But, beyond the media war and the competing death tolls — both of which Israel is losing — there is a fundamental issue that public opinion ignores for reasons (again) of intellectual laziness. That of values. No one in the world would want to live in Gaza, and it's not just because of the deplorable conditions and the mean Israeli neighbor. No one would want to live in Gaza because it’s a place where gay people are stoned to death and women’s freedoms are limited.

In Israel, citizens enjoy basic freedoms, like criticizing the government or going for a morning jog in shorts. In Israel, a woman, naked and tortured, would never have been kept on the bed of a pick-up truck in the middle of a city, no matter her religion. Yet in Gaza, the crowd was jubilant (the videos are not Israeli propaganda but come from Gaza itself). A rhetorical detail? No. So, if Israel does not fight for its existence and its liberal freedoms, and if the world continues to support with such an easy conscience the men who despise them and who manipulate international support with gusto, it will shoot itself with a large — very large — bullet to the foot.

