On campus antisemitism, the way forward is clear

Navigating the University of Pennsylvania's Presidential resignations and America's First Amendment right

If only Liz Magill had followed the advice of Benjamin Franklin, founder of the university she led: "Better slip with foot than tongue."

And so the University of Pennsylvania president has now resigned, after testimony in Congress last week that pitted donors and even Pennsylvania's governor against her. Attention now centers on Claudine Gay and her future as Harvard University's president.

Yet the speculation surrounding the presidents obscures the core issue: These universities—and the Jewish world—need not tackle their presidents. They—and we—need to tackle a plan.

Either clamp down on pro-Palestinian speech seen as antisemitic, using tools wielded for other speech about campus minorities. Or private universities could relax speech codes across the board and voluntarily submit themselves to a First Amendment standard.

The cultural choice is stark. The American First Amendment allows speech that is famously expansive. It would demand a stiff spine and deep breath on the part of students and staff.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731567208029962395 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has argued that a First Amendment standard would allow—depending on context—even calls for genocide, just as the university presidents suggested in their Capitol Hill testimony. Gone, for the most part, would be efforts to protect students from angry and vile language targeting even their ethnicity.

For all the angst, universities will soon discover that a First Amendment standard is the only sustainable choice. University presidents will continue to struggle to invent their own standards for speech and struggle even more to explain and enforce them. These efforts lead to a rabbit hole of argument that has no end. As this past week's events have shown.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732395618331770911 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A First Amendment standard would not eliminate close calls. Any legal standard is subject to them. But a First Amendment standard at least could rest on more than two centuries of American case law and a rich library of jurisprudence. Argument would be more sophisticated and constrained.

Beyond that, expansive speech is its own reward. A university's mission is less to provide a safe learning environment than an unsafe one. Not unsafe in a physical sense, but unsafe enough in a mental sense to force exposure to the broadest range of ideas, even hideous ones. Even at the price of extreme discomfort.

Here, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman—while taking on antisemitism in good faith—has it wrong. It may be, as Ackman has argued, that a Jewish student will feel uncomfortable and distracted sitting in a classroom near a Hamas supporter. But the university's role is not to offer that Jewish student protection from that discomfort and that distraction. Overcoming them is the mission of the student, not the university.

Besides, a strategy by American Jewish groups or their advocates to steer toward speech codes is a losing game. The FIRE organization tells a tale from 1970s Britain. Zionist groups, the organization's founder says, asked for speech codes against racist speech. They got their wish. A few years later, authorities defined Zionism as racism—and banned the Zionists!

That scenario, broadly speaking, is easy to imagine going forward on American campuses. A tortured debate on speech codes and the tenuous balance of power between faculty and donors could leave Jews on the losing end.

A First Amendment standard could focus minds both in America and Israel on the real task: Winning the political center. Stateside, building broad coalitions against the most egregious anti-Israel speech. Approaching every student and faculty member to sign petitions and protest, taking in a range of views on Israel, Zionism, and the war.

For the Jewish world, that's the real work, and Liz Magill and Claudine Gay can't do it for us. Let's push for speech way out to the First Amendment's outer limits. And then, in that broad marketplace of ideas, let's win out.