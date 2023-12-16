Bringing back the hostages, alive or dead, without a proper solution for Hamas would just be postponing the problem

In the aftermath of the tragic events on October 7 that claimed the lives of three Israeli hostages, many have realized the complexities of the situation facing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The soldiers, who are trained to follow the precise orders they were given, were tasked with the dual mission of dismantling Hamas's military capabilities and retrieving the hostages, whether alive or deceased. The big question here is whether it can be determined, morally and operationally, which of the goals should be prioritized. I decided to try to aswer this question. The "and" here is the operative word, it's not one to the detriment of the other. As I'm trying to respond, I'm thinking above all of my children, of my generations, of the generations that came before us. When an equation involves a sole unknown, it's much more soluble when there are two involved, because one will always remain unknown.

The recent incident, where soldiers apparently deviated from the rules of engagement, resulting in the death of hostages, has intensified pressure from the families of the victims. While acknowledging this mounting pressure, exploiting this pain for political ends is unacceptable. Prematurely ending the fight would echo the tactics of jihadist monsters who use human lives as bargaining chips, an approach I firmly reject. The trade in men was abolished for a reason.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israelis take part in a rally calling for the release of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv, December 9, 2023

Bringing back the hostages without definitively addressing the broader issue of Hamas's threat would be a temporary solution.

The menace of terrorism, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, or Ramallah, must be unequivocally dealt with. Despite international pressures and political maneuvering, rushing into a deal at any cost is not the answer.

No matter the pressure exercised by the international community and the activist camp that is gradually reawakening after the shock of October 7 and is ready to plunge the country into chaos once again. Speaking last week, former Israeli premier Ehud Barak outlined the contours of the reemerging protest movement, encouraging the activists to use all the tools available, including the hostages' families as a vector of political pressure.

My heart is with the families of the hostages, who should never have found themselves in the captivity of monsters. I question the wisdom of the security apparatus's reliance on technology rather than soldiers at the border. However, I staunchly reject calls for an immediate deal, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining military pressure to force Hamas into accepting Israel's conditions for the release of hostages.

The death of Israeli hostages by friendly fire is incredibly painful. A genuine tragedy. But it is through these battles, through this military pressure that Hamas will be forced to accept the conditions set by Israel for a future "deal" concerning the release of hostages. The Israeli army has been very clear on that score.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP An Israeli flag is covered in red paint as relatives and supporters of hostages held by Hamas demonstrate in Tel Aviv on December 15, 2023.

At the time of writing this article, the IDF chief of staff confirmed that the rules of engagement were not respected. He agreed not only to take responsibility for the facts, but also to make public the investigative report. Normal, you tell me? Yes. What is not, however, are all these politicians, current and former, who ride the wave of the pain of these families, of an entire people, to advance their own agenda by issueing rallying cries and dumping buckets of red paint on the streets — as if it is not Hamas that is responsible for the blood that flowed on October 7 and thereafter.