Fleeing 'Erdogan's persecution': Turks look for salvation in Europe

The number of Anrak asylum seekers in European countries is increasing monthly. The report below presents special facts and information about the issue

An estimated 8,000 asylum seekers from Turkey submit applications to various European Union (EU) countries. In Germany alone, with a Turk expat population of four million, the Turkish asylum seekers were the second highest between January to October 2023, directly after Syrians.

“More Turks will leave their country, because they see their only salvation abroad, as a result of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime expanding the nationalist Islamic system,” Ali Ertan Toprak, a German politician of Kurdish origin, told i24NEWS.

Turkish asylum seekers exceeds even Afghans

Germany has witnessed a steady increase of Turkish refugees, at a rate that’s quadrupled since 2021, even though Turkey is not in a state of war, as is the case of Syria, or political unrest on the scale of Afghanistan, which the Taliban rules with an iron fist.

The breakdown of Turks fleeing to Germany and European Union countries was topped by Kurdish political opponents and members of the Gulen religious group accused of involvement in the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, then Alevis, Kemalist nationalists, and Kurds in general.

Continued restrictions on opponents of Erdogan

Another German politician of Turkish origin, Cem Erkesi, pointed out in an interview with i24NEWS that the majority of asylum requests in Germany and elsewhere come from individuals considered opponents of Erdogan, adding that there is another category of asylum seekers consisting of women’s rights activists.

Turkish women’s rights activists who fled Turkey have accused the country’s authorities of restricting their freedom, especially since March 2021, when Erdogan issued a decree to withdraw from the “Istanbul Convention to Combat Violence against Women,” that was signed by 45 European countries, including Ankara.

“Politicized and unfair” trials

In January of this year, the European Court of Human Rights (of which Turkey is a member) ruled that the Turkish authorities conducted “unfair” trials of thousands of Turks on charges of “membership in a terrorist group and were convicted,” without a real basis.

According to a 2022 International Justice Organization report, several guards at Marmara Prison in Istanbul had beaten inmates and attempted manipulating them to suicide. In another incident, prisoners were said to have been transferred to different prisons across the country after they also claimed that prison guards beat them.

Restrictions on freedom of expression and the “unfair” trials has led to many Turkish journalists leaving the country, including opposition journalist Can Dundar, living in exile in Germany since 2016. In a trial described as politicized, he was sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison as a “terrorist,” following an investigative report he published about Turkey sending weapons to Islamists.

Little chance of asylum applications being accepted

But Turkish asylum seekers in the EU find themselves facing bureaucracy that makes only a few succeed in convincing the authorities of the serious risks that threaten their lives if deported back to Turkey.

“It is difficult to provide evidence of the existence of a major threat facing Kurdish opponents in Turkey, and the authorities responsible for studying asylum files are concerned with each file separately,” Erkesi explained.

As a result, “86 percent are forced to leave Germany,” Toprak explained to i24NEWS, adding "the asylum rate reached 47.4 percent in 2019, and in the first half of 2023 it reached only 15 percent."

“The West bears its share of responsibility”

Even the Scandinavian countries that were a safe haven for opponents of the Turkish regime, particularly Sweden which is considered one of the favorite destinations, the political opponents no longer feel safe and welcome. A new Swedish anti-terrorism law came into effect last March, a move aimed at currying favor with Erdogan amid his refusal to let Stockholm join NATO.

Turkey conditioned the accession of Sweden on “more active measures against terrorists,” by which it primarily meant activists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization. But the matter did not stop there, but included demands for Stockholm and Finland to hand over “130 terrorists.”

Many Turkish refugees and those interested in Turkish affairs, such as Toprak, hold European countries responsible for the situation of the refugees. The German lawyer and politician stated that “the European Union countries share the responsibility, because they strengthened Erdogan’s power by appeasing him,” and now “the bill comes to them.”