Javier Milei and Isaac Herzog in Kibbutz Nir Oz

The barbarism that we witnessed on October 7, 2023 in Israel, perpetrated by the terrorist group Hamas against Israelis, both Jewish and Muslim, marked a before and after in the story of the State of Israel and its relationship with the Palestinian cause.

Hamas is not representative of the Palestinian people, but those who do represent them have the moral obligation to condemn their actions. It is not an easy task because Palestinian people's leaders themselves fear Hamas terrorism.

Eyal Radoshitzky

With time, things will go on their course. Perhaps if Mahmud Abbas decided to visit Kibbutz Nir Oz like Javier Milei did, and found the completely burned houses, of the people whose fate was to die, to be raped or kidnapped and abused as a show of triumph.

Just think of the Bibas Family who are waiting to learn if one-year-old Kfir and four-year-old Ariel are alive or dead. Could this family be privileged to see the idea of coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians, for the first time in the 21st century come to pass. Could they see the cycle of failing peace talks between the two people come to an end?

Could we start building the reality of what is needed for our children and grandchildren: Israelis and Palestinians in respectful and prosperous coexistence?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755608084272284038 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It went like this: Milei saw the empty sofa in the Bibas' destroyed house. He heard the terrifying story of the Argentine-Israeli Ofelia Feler, 82, kidnapped and released after 50 days, he walked through the corridors of the Kibbutz, trying to read the story in the scorched land. At last, he arrived at the press conference podium with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. His first impression was: "It is a truly moving visit, it shakes the soul."

The scene was typical of magical realism, as the Nobel Prize in Literature, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, would say. Two microphones, two presidents, one speaking Spanish and the other speaking Hebrew. Behind - the burned house of an extinguished family, with iron bars as the only support, as if everything was made of scrap metal.

Milai said before Herzog’s grateful look: "All this only validates what I want to reaffirm again: my condemnation of the terrorist acts of Hamas, my solidarity with the people of Israel and above all, my full support for Israel's right to self-defense, because as I have pointed out on other occasions, one of the things that allowed the Holocaust was precisely the indifference of the free world."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755282854919934220 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As a journalist for i24News and a host, along with my colleague Carlos Gurovich, of the only Spanish-language television program made in Israel for the world, it was important to meet face-to-face with both presidents. And I did. I approached both of them at the end of the press conference and took out the Venezuela flag.

Isaac Herzog and Javier Milei showed immediate solidarity with my gesture. I told them that I am Venezuelan and Israeli, and the President of Israel, touching the Venezuelan flag, said in a joking tone : "I hope Nicolas Maduro doesn’t get upset." Javier Milei, a great defender of the Venezuelan opposition that has suffered the exile of 7 million Venezuelans, standing in the middle of the Kibbutz next to Herzog and me, said with the peculiar look that he knows how to throw to a camera: "Long live freedom, damn it!" ("Viva la libertad, carajo!")

The international system and its leaders must engage the rhetoric of the fight against hatred, terrorism and everything that represents the axis of evil. Hanna Arendt, a Jewish philosopher, put it masterfully in her book 'The Human Condition,' "there is no politics without freedom."

Israel is free then, now and always, Gaza - not yet. When there is no freedom, evil reigns.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1754990394780029407 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• The U.S. is absolving Iran of responsibility for terrorist proxies >>

• 'The false choice between freeing the hostages and eliminating Hamas' >>

• An open letter to our pro-Palestinian friends >>