Analysis: Between Putin's threats and Trump's blackmail, EU weighs nuclear deterrent

Concern in Europe continued to increase as Russian forces made advancements in the Ukraine war, coupled by a statement by the former U.S. President and Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump that’s shaken the future of NATO, and most of all Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

As such, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell called for "expanding the Union's deterrence and defense capabilities without relying on America,” during the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Johanna Geron, Pool photo via AP

Borrell expressed the EU's gratitude for a security umbrella that the U.S provided for years, but pointing out it may not always be available. Although an exact vision was not presented, many European political and military officials are discussing the idea of ​​building a new nuclear deterrent system as an alternative to reliance on Washington.

In recent statements, Borrell and other European leaders focused on the need to strengthen EU defense and deterrent capabilities, in light of the increasing challenges facing Europe which require clear preparations without complete reliance on the United States.

Fear of Russia using nuclear weapons

As for Russian President Vladimir Putin, last year at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2023, he said Moscow’s military doctrine identifies two reasons for the country's possible use of nuclear weapons.

The first reason, according to Putin, would be “a counterattack in the event that another country launches a nuclear attack on Russia for the first time.” And the second would be “the threat to the existence of the Russian state, even if conventional weapons are used against the country.”

Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

European observers fear that Russia's defeat in the war, or the Ukrainians regaining the Crimean Peninsula, may be what would push Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and also in neighboring countries that support Ukraine.

Despite Putin's statements in an interview with American broadcaster Tucker Carlson, saying Moscow has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries in the region or members of NATO, European military experts do not rule out that Russia will launch operations on the eastern flank in the foreseeable future.

According to which, Putin would not accept to emerge defeated from the battle after all the military and financial losses. Furthermore, the Russian president admitted that his country has already deployed a first batch of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and justified it as within the framework of "containment" and would serve as "a reminder to everyone who thinks about inflicting a strategic defeat on us."

AP Photo/Omar Havana

Macron is one of the biggest enthusiasts for European military independence from Washington

As part of these developments, French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first European leaders eager to achieve military independence from the U.S. through nuclear weapons as a deterrent. In a speech delivered before the Military Academy in Stockholm on January 31, he said “Our vital interests today are largely European interests, which gives us a special responsibility in the field of nuclear deterrence.”

Since Great Britain's exit from the European Union, France became the only nuclear power in the region with 300 nuclear warheads that can be launched from submarines and Rafale fighters. Although far below that of the U.S. and Russia, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu considered it “completely” sufficient for nuclear deterrence.

AP

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, the French Defense Minister confirmed that “Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, is adopting increasingly aggressive behavior against us,” adding, “This level of aggression did not exist before.”

However, Macron's plans faced criticism and opposition from his opponent Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French populist right who is leading in opinion polls as a top preference to succeed Macron as president of the country in the elections scheduled for 2027. She accused the president of "betraying the national mission" if he takes this action. Similar criticisms could be heard among supporters of the Radical Left Party led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Germany... after years of opposition sees a revival of plans for a European nuclear deterrent

For a long time, politicians in Germany were among the biggest opponents of nuclear weapons on the European continent. While the current German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was foreign minister, he “called for the withdrawal of all American nuclear weapons stationed in Germany,” according to the German newspaper “Frankfurter Rundschau.”

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

However, developments from the war zone in Ukraine and lack of confidence in the future of cooperation with Washington to ensure the security of the European continent resulted in many German politicians supporting the option of a joint EU nuclear deterrent. As such, Finance Minister Christian Lindner backed a ​​closer cooperation between Germany, France and Britain in this regard.

A poll showed that Germans are divided on this issue, especially based on their party preferences, with 40 percent expressing “positive” or “somewhat positive” views on EU nuclear weapons and therefore supported them. On the other hand, 44 percent view it “negatively” or “somewhat negatively,” that is, they reject the nuclear weapons that Europe possesses. In the East of the country, potential nuclear armament was viewed more critically than in the West. A majority of participants in the East (61 percent) rejected such nuclear bombs. But in the West, this percentage was only 39 percent.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File

Nuclear deterrence is expensive and not without risks

Many opponents of building a common European nuclear shield pointed to its cost being too high, and for this reason some prefer to raise the contributions of member states within NATO, to pull the rug out from Trump if he returned to the White House. The time factor also played an important role for those who are not enthusiastic about the plans, because establishing a joint EU nuclear force would require a lot of time and this may be to the advantage of Russia, which may strike with an iron hand before Europe would be ready to deter Moscow.

In addition to the aforementioned reservations, there are concerns that the presence of a European nuclear force could potentially trigger an arms race with Russia, and fears of the risk of escalation that could spiral out of control and be devastating for everyone. Anti-nuclear weapons organizations warn against EU plans to possess a joint nuclear force because it would be "immoral because of their enormous destructive power, which does not take into account the civilian population and on the land."