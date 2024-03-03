Can you talk of peace while holding a weapon?

The war in Gaza remarkably intricate due to the terrain, the potential for traps, and Hamas’s most potent weapon: the hostages.

The conflict has been described as asymmetric: Israel — as a state — has a monopoly on the right to defend itself with weapons. The other side — Hamas — wants to present itself to the international community as an activist militia, while in reality it’s a terrorist group. Hamas is heavily armed; they continue to make weapons in the tunnels they built over the course of 20 years. Iran is providing them with military, strategic, and logistical support, and they rely on the financial support of Qatar. For decades, there has been a distinguishing element to their grand strategy in the war they wage against Israel: mixing fighters into the civilian population and using schools, mosques, and hospitals as weapons depots and rocket launching sites. In this context, how can anyone assess or quantify the asymmetries?

When I visited Silver Shadow to report on the weapons currently being used by the Israeli army in Gaza, I was torn between curiosity and alienation.

I am a journalist who advocates for coexistence. Weapons make me uncomfortable and afraid. But, I needed to feel and know what an Israeli soldier holds in his hands as a means of defense. The technology required to manufacture each weapon, the weight of the metal, the accuracy of each piece, is shocking.

Yuval Katz, the CEO of Silver Shadow, did not hesitate to give me the opportunity to test one of the weapons.

Yuval joined the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) 30 years ago. He finished his mandatory service of three years, and then followed in the long tradition of taking a post-army sabbatical during which he traveled to Latin America. He visited Venezuela, and fell in love with Angel Falls, Canaima and the natural beauty of the Caribbean country. When this Israeli soldier was learning Spanish all those years ago, he probably didn’t imagine that it would serve him three decades later to talk to a Venezuelan-Jewish journalist about how it’s possible to discuss peace while holding weapons.

When the time came for my target practice, I took off my jacket. Yuval, standing at my side, instructed me on how to hold the Corner Shot, a weapon with an angled shot piece, which he explained to me “saves lives” because Gaza and its tunnels are full of traps. The gun and I connected; I felt the trigger and focused on the target, on which I imagined the face of the terrorist who shot the two children in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Those two children were my own son and daughter’s age — you can see their faces in that 40-minute recording that was captured by the GoPro cameras that the terrorists wore themselves. I will never forget the children’s or the terrorists’ faces. Feeling sure of myself, I fired. The result was surprising. More than the weapon and its advanced technology, the finger that activated the trigger felt like a conduit for both pain and justice.

At that moment, I understood the necessity of weapons for living in security and peace: it fits somewhere in a world of good and evil.