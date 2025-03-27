A real chance for peace? The fragile Lebanon ceasefire | National Security Podcast

After months of active conflict, Israel’s northern border with Lebanon remains unstable. While large-scale fighting with Hezbollah has paused, the ceasefire is fragile, tensions persist, and thousands of civilians on both sides of the border remain displaced.

On this week’s episode of The National Security Podcast, host Nicole Zedeck speaks with Orna Mizrahi, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), to examine the current state of the northern front. The conversation explores the reality on the ground, from the situation facing Israeli communities in the north, to the condition of villages in southern Lebanon, and the presence (or absence) of the Lebanese Armed Forces. The episode also dives into Hezbollah’s strategic goals, the risks of renewed skirmishes, and whether Israel is preparing for a broader escalation or seeking to stabilize the border.

As Israel weighs its next moves and regional actors look on, this episode offers critical insight into what may come next along one of the most volatile frontlines in the Middle East.

Watch: