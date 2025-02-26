'Among the Mujahideen and Hamas, Jewish blood is permitted'

On the day when Israel mourns its dead, Dr. Ephraim Herrera, professor of the history of religions at the Sorbonne, gave a no-holds-barred interview with i24NEWS French channel on on Wednesday about the ideology behind murder of the Bibas family.

The assassination of Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel and Kfir is not an isolated act, but rather part and parcel of the implacable logic in radical Islamism. Behind these murders are the Mujahideen Brigade, which split from Fatah (the party in charge of the Palestinian Authority) and were founded in 2001 during the Second Intifada by a terrorist named Omar Abu Sharia. Rather than being rivals of Hamas, they work closely with it within a common structure comprising twelve Palestinian organizations.

"It's a grave mistake to consider Fatah secular," the expert categorically asserted. "More than 90 percent of Muslims in the territories want Sharia as the law of their country. It's an illusion the West has." This illusion, carefully maintained, masks a much darker reality where the religious dimension outweighs any political consideration, Herrera said. The motivation of the hostage-takers and their executioners lies in a radical interpretation of the religion.

"For the Mujahideen and the Muslim Brothers, the Jews should be dhimmis," he explained, referring to the protected status of Christian and Jewish minorities under Sharia Law. "Since these are dhimmis who have revolted, their goods and their blood are permitted, it's Islamic law." This formulation explains why children can be brutalized without remorse, he added: "When they smash children and kill them, for them, nothing happened since they are the sons of infidels."

The communication strategy of Hamas and affiliated groups relies on a nuanced understanding of Western sensitivities. "Muhammad taught that war is deception," Herrera said. This approach allows maintaining international support by subscribing to a narrative of oppression that resonates with post-colonial theories: "At this point, all movements that aim at individual freedom, rights of people... they classify us as the bad guys and Hamas as the good guys. No matter what they do."

The hostage-taking fits into a calculated strategy exploiting Israel's sensitivity to the fate of its citizens, he explained. "It allows for internal disruption, and they play with that," Herrera said. As for the tragic fate of the Bibas family, Hamas could have protected them if it wanted to, "because it still gives its orders." The future of Gaza does not seem promising. Despite the presence of different clans, "the general concept, which is the Islamic concept of the Muslim Brotherhood, is what rules in Gaza, it's what is taught in schools." Attempts to rely on more moderate clans have ended in executions. Hamas maintains its grip on all aspects of daily life, he added – "Just look at who takes the trucks, simply, you see who regulates traffic. It's simple, it's Hamas who leads."

This analysis concluded with a warning for Israel and the West. "We absolutely must look at reality objectively, not as we would like to see it, because when we look at reality as we would like to see it, it blows up in our face," Herrera stated.