End of a 'concept': Iran has declared war - and Israel must go on the offensive - analysis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's press conference on Saturday evening made it clear to all of us that we have a long night ahead of us. At that stage it wasn’t yet clear whether it was still Israeli psychological warfare against the Iranians, which can be translated as a hostile message to the enemy in preparation for a preemptive attack on Israel, or whether the army and the country's leaders knew things that the public had not yet been exposed to.

A few phone calls later, and the direction was clear; We were standing at the threshold of a historic night, which could have been one of the deadliest that Israel had known. The movement of aircraft, the rapid assembly of the cabinet, and the sources that scattered heavy hints about a major event that is on its way.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

A few minutes later, and the IDF spokesperson confirmed what we already understood - dozens of drones were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, and sources also confirmed to us the involvement of ballistic missiles. At that point we began to understand that, in terms of timing, the missiles and the UAVs were expected to arrive in Israel around two o'clock in the morning, while at the same time the sky was buzzing with fighter jets. This is when the alarms started going off, and the images that emerged looked like an episode from Star Wars, with massive interceptions in the skies of Israel and abroad.

At that stage it became clear: Israel will not be able to stand alone in the face of the attack, and this is where the international coalition came into action, helping to intercept the threats.

Israel's unprecedented air defense, along with the United States, United Kingdom, France and Arab countries in the region, demonstrated extraordinary tactical capabilities.

Unfortunately, the reality since October 7 proved that defending ourselves is not enough, and the State of Israel must go on the attack. The "concept" at the beginning of the war must change.

The IDF spokesperson said rightly when referring to those who use ballistic missiles as not planning a "moderate attack,” but intending to hit hard. Ballistic missiles, after all, are like a declaration of war.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1779424323104591993 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the coming hours, the direction in which Jerusalem chooses will become clear. If the IDF does not respond directly with an attack on Iran, but against its proxies, then alongside Hamas' refusal of the latest proposal on the ceasefire and hostage negotiating table, Israel will have to leverage the options left on the table, which would be to act extensively against Tehran and its proxies, including the beginning of a strong operation in Rafah, with eyes set at the same time to the northern arena with Lebanon.