Last week, it was claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "outmaneuvered" war cabinet minister Benny Gantz when he decided to advance the latter's conscription law proposal from 2022.

But it was not the Prime Minister who outmaneuvered the head of the National Unity party, but rather Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who preempted and outflanked Gantz "from the left" (if that can be said), making his criticism of the deteriorating situation and lack of decision-making in the cabinet public.

Gantz, for his part, has for a long time hidden behind the secrecy of the war cabinet. "Things that work don't need fixing," he said just two months ago, when his former political partner Gideon Sa'ar wanted to join the narrow cabinet. But on Saturday night, he broke his silence, saying that Israel needs to formulate a plan for the "day-after" in Gaza.

Gantz gave Netanyahu three weeks, until June 8th, but even before the Prime Minister responded it was clear to everyone that the former defense minister and IDF chief was simply delaying his exit from the government. His intentions are good, but he is also a politician who knows how to calculate his moves. If he had resigned last night, then it would have appeared that he was cutting all ties out of nowhere. So instead, he gave a window of time and begins to lay the groundwork for his departure.

Netanyahu, for his part, would continue to maintain his 64-seat majority in the government, although he's benefitted from using the head of the National Unity party as a buffer against the international community which considers most of his coalition partners as extremists. While Gantz's potential resignation would not affect the stability of Netanyahu's government, if one of his other partners resigned it would put him in a much more difficult position.

Seven months since the start of the war, Israel has yet to achieve its war objectives both written and unwritten, such as restoring security and returning the residents to the north (yes, the northern front was not included in the original war objectives). Gantz, who has come under the spotlight, has fulfilled his function. From the perspective of the right-wing coalition, he can say thank you and goodbye.

The Knesset's summer session, which is set to open this week, is expected to be dominated by the conscription law. Among the 6 issues that Gantz demanded Netanyahu address, accepting his updated draft proposal may be the most critical one. But it may turn out that this session may dissolve into early elections — or at least an attempt to establish an alternative government in the current Knesset.