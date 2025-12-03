How America is reshaping Israel's policy on Gaza and Lebanon | Analysis

On Monday evening (Israel time), US President Trump held a phone call with Prime Minister Netanyahu. In a rather short readout of the call, the Prime Minister's Office said the two leaders "stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements."

But looking at the steps that Israel has announced in less than 48 hours since the call, one thing is clear: Trump pressed Netanyahu hard, and in response, Netanyahu is shifting policy on Gaza and Lebanon.

For starters, since the call, Israel has not carried out a single airstrike in Lebanon, despite conducting two strikes a day on average over the past year. This is also likely due to the high profile visit of Pope Leo XIV in Beirut, but it is still noteworthy.

On the day after the call, Netanyahu voiced surprisingly conciliatory rhetoric on Syria when he met with IDF reservists who were wounded in clashes in Syria. "In a good spirit and understanding… it is also possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians, but we will stand by our principles in any case," Netanyahu said.

On Wednesday morning, 36 hours after the call, PMO announced that Israel will be sending a representative on behalf of its National Security Council to engage with the Lebanese government in economic talks, the first direct talks between the countries in decades. Just a reminder: When Israel signed an agreement to demarcate the maritime border with Lebanon in 2020, Netanyahu, back then in the opposition, said Israel essentially made a "surrender agreement" with Hezbollah.

Shortly after the PMO announcement, the IDF said that the Rafah Border Crossing will partially reopen in the coming days "exclusively for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt."Israel has so far refrained from permitting the reopening of the crossing, as Hamas has not yet returned all the bodies of hostages, and its continued closure was seen as Israel's last pressure lever on Hamas, short of striking in Gaza.

While the crossing will be operated by the EU, there will be Palestinian Authority officials working alongside them, contrary to ongoing promises by Netanyahu that the PA will not be returning to the Gaza Strip.

So what do we have here? In the day and a half that has passed since the Trump-Netanyahu call, Israel has given up its main lever in Gaza and is reintroducing the PA in Gaza, is launching economic talks with a technically enemy state, and is holding its fire in Lebanon and Syria. In short, American pressure is very much in play.