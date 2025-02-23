How Israel missed Gaza while gaining the upper hand against Iran | Analysis

The images over the weekend of six Israeli hostages joyfully reunited with their families, alongside the somber return of four murdered hostages, contrast sharply with the images on Sunday of Nasrallah’s funeral. These poignant scenes encapsulate the paradox of Israel’s strategic situation—while decisive strikes against Iranian-backed forces have reshaped regional power dynamics, tactical shortcomings in Gaza persist.

Israel’s recent military campaign has delivered precise, devastating strikes that have methodically dismantled key elements of Iran’s expansive regional network and neutralized its cadre of proxies, thereby redefining the balance of power in the region. While these operations have effectively eroded Tehran’s long-held assumptions of superiority, once buoyed by provocative maneuvers from Hezbollah, the persistent tactical quagmire in Gaza remains a stark reminder of the limitations inherent in military might and a troubling disconnect between Israel’s overarching geopolitical victories and its local operational challenges.

After 15 months of fighting, the IDF’s proficiency in executing complex urban warfare and systematically dismantling Hamas’ military apparatus has emerged as a notable operational triumph. The military has demonstrated exceptional resilience in tunnel combat, managing to significantly reduce casualties relative to the enormous scale of the challenge. However, despite the success in disrupting Hamas' chain of command and dismantling its much of it military force, the militant group remains the dominant force in Gaza, with its governance structures still intact. In the absence of a viable alternative to Hamas’ rule, the terror organization retains the capacity to regroup, rebuild its military and civil infrastructure, and further consolidate its popular support.

One of the most significant recent developments is US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. His transactional approach to foreign policy is forcing global actors to reassess their strategies, creating new diplomatic and military opportunities. While Trump’s actions are undeniably reshaping global order, his vision for the Middle East carries significant risks. His proposed solutions could jeopardize Israel’s existing peace agreements, and his approach may also divert attention from pragmatic regional initiatives such as strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia and building a broader security alliance. Nonetheless, Trump's presidency has ushered in fresh opportunities amid strategic disarray. In regions where old paradigms have crumbled, both Jordan and Egypt are being compelled to reexamine their roles—seeking ways to help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to craft an administrative alternative for Gaza. Moreover, Israel’s demonstrated military prowess, coupled with Trump's supportive stance, has made the nation increasingly attractive to the Gulf states. Now is the time to capitalize on these developments to forge a new regional coalition.

Ultimately, while Israel’s decisive strikes against Iran and its proxies have yielded significant strategic gains, the unresolved challenges in Gaza demand a more holistic approach that integrates military success with a robust diplomatic strategy to secure a long-term vision of enduring regional stability. These issues are only a few of the topics that international policymakers, defense experts, and academics will discuss at the Institute for National Security Studies on Tuesday, February 25th, in Tel Aviv.

Major General (Res.) Tamir Hayman is the executive director of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), formerly the chief of the IDF Intelligence Directorate