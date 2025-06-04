How jihadist Syria appealed to the moderate Arab world – and through it, the West | Analysis

Three developments have occurred in Syria in recent days, all supporting the rehabilitation process under the new Syrian president, Ahmad al-Sharaa (also known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Julani), and all constitute good news for the rule of al-Julani, who became al-Sharaa.

The United States recently began withdrawing its forces from two bases in northeastern Syria, from the al-Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field. About 500 American soldiers have already left, and their place is taken by the Kurdish forces. In the meantime, the forces will remain at the Tanf base on the Syria-Iraq-Jordan border.

On the other hand, the United States is permitting the new Syrian president to incorporate 3,500 foreign fighters, members of jihadist organizations, contrary to its previous position, that demanded the removal of jihadists - as a condition for lifting sanctions. Now, Al-Sha'ar will be able to integrate into the ranks of the army the fighters, including Uighurs, Uzbeks, Chechens and Pakistanis, who were partners in the rebellion against Assad's regime, in the 84th Syrian division.

Many of them hold senior positions, many have married Syrian women, now Al-Assad can grant them full citizenship and they will become mainstream Syrians. The Saudis were also partners in this move, explaining to the Americans, and especially to President Trump, that if the jihadists are not with Al-Assad, they are certainly with ISIS - which is already raising its head in Syria.

But above all, the third development is the most important, and it is the expected speech of the Syrian president at the UN Security Council, already this coming September, after receiving entry approval from the United States. The expected speech at the UN will be the first speech by a Syrian president at the Security Council in 58 years. Syria sees it as a turning point in its relations with the West and a significant and meaningful step towards its rehabilitation.

The removal of sanctions on the country, which has been plagued by civil war for more than a decade, is underway. Efforts are being made already to close reconstruction contracts for the Tartus and Latakia sea ports, flights have started returning to the Damascus international airport, the lira is recovering after Saudi Arabia agreed to pay Syria's debt to the World Bank and will soon begin to support the public sector in the country, and the Syrian stock exchange has reopened in Damascus.

Saudi Arabia is responsible, as mentioned, for bringing US President Donald Trump to make a U-turn regarding Damascus, after explaining to him that the inclusion of jihadists in the Syrian army is necessary because, otherwise, they may turn towards ISIS. Syria should be drawn to the moderate Sunni world so as not to become easy prey for the Iranians.

And so, he who was only yesterday one of the senior leaders of one of the major global jihad organizations in Syria, who spent years in Al-Qaeda, he who led the rebellion against Assad's regime, is now reaping all benefits after making the wise decision to open up to Saudi Arabia and the moderate Sunni Arab world.

After all this – in the shadow of reports in Arab and foreign media about successful, official contacts between Israel and al-Sharaa's regime, after his positive interview he gave to a Jewish newspaper, after American senators heard from him that he would be willing to join the Abraham Accords – these developments in Syria present Israel with opportunities, just as the nature of the Syrian regime, government's composition, and its top officials' history pose risks to it.