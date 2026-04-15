Hungary’s new leader signals shift from Orban’s unconditional support for Israel — but it's not bad news for Netanyahu

When Peter Magyar was all but confirmed as Hungary’s next prime minister on Monday, many in Israel took notice. More so than they usually might for other European elections. The reason lies in the unique relationship that Magyar's predecessor, Viktor Orban, forged with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, over the past decade.

The two leaders had much in common. Both are 'strongmen' who have spent the majority of the 21st century in power. Both have been accused of corruption and democratic backsliding, predominantly through weakening the courts and exerting influence on the media. And both have a very close relationship with US President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

Throughout Orban’s tenure, Budapest became Israel’s most reliable ally within the European Union. They repeatedly vetoed resolutions critical of Israeli policy. Since Netanyahu’s International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant in 2024, barring him from entering over 100 countries, he has only visited Hungary and the United States. Orban not only pulled out the red carpet but also pulled out of the Rome Statute,which gives the ICC jurisdiction to issue such warrants.

A New Direction in Budapest

Magyar, once a rising figure within Orban’s Fidesz Party, broke ranks in 2024 amid growing internal conflict. His landslide election victory came on the back of a clear message. He was the 'anti-Orban.' Magyar promised to clean up the country’s politics, restore judicial independence, and rebuild trust with Hungary’s Western partners.

The juxtaposition Magyar placed between himself and Orban caused unease in Jerusalem. Would he maintain Orban’s almost unconditional support for Israel or chart a more balanced course in line with the EU?

At his post-election press conference, Magyar sought to strike a pragmatic tone. “Israel is an important economic partner,” he said, “and we will continue to work with them.” However, he also emphasized that future EU decisions about Israel would be considered case by case, not automatically blocked as under Orban.

More pointedly, Magyar confirmed that Hungary’s withdrawal from the ICC, initiated by the previous government, “cannot be stopped.” However, he confirmed that Hungary will move to reverse the withdrawal and “reinitiate Hungary’s admission into cooperation with the International Criminal Court.”

A "warm" introduction

Netanyahu waited until after Magyar’s press conference to acknowledge the victory, expressing hope that ties between Israel and Hungary would remain strong. Two days later, the leaders spoke by phone in what Netanyahu’s office described as a “warm introductory call.”

According to the Israeli Prime Minister's office, Magyar invited Netanyahu to Budapest to attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising. And even if they were to start the process of rejoining the Rome Statute one day later on June 3rd, it’s unlikely they’d be able to rejoin before the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising in October. So this gives a short window in which Netanyahu can revisit Hungary.

This suggests that the rejoining of the ICC isn’t a slight against Netanyahu, as many in Israeli and international media had believed. Rather, another signpost of Magyar wanting to move Hungary away from the isolationist country Orban had created for himself and closer to the line of the EU and, generally speaking, the West.

New Era, Same Relationship?

The positive tone of the phone call shows that Magyar considers Israel an ally, but won’t be willing to die on the Israeli sword as Orban has. What this means for Israel is a more diplomatic, less personal relationship.

If Orban was Hungary’s Trump — brazenly supportive, confrontational, but unapologetically loyal — Magyar may prove to be its Biden: pragmatic, politically astute and cautious, but still broadly supportive of Israel’s legitimacy and security.

Ultimately, the bilateral relationship may now depend less on interpersonal relations and more on mutual interests. And though Netanyahu likely felt tense as election results came in from Budapest on Sunday night, today he can breathe easier. Hungary remains open to partnership, just under a different tone: one that may bring Budapest back to Europe without taking its arm completely off Israel's shoulder.