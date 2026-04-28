The threat to IDF forces posed by suicide drones has become a serious concern for ground operations in hostile territory in the current southern Lebanon combat.

The present ceasefire effectively requires Israel’s five operational divisions to conduct tactical advances within the so-called “yellow line.” As a result, they are increasingly exposed to these small devices, which are particularly difficult to detect and intercept, especially when they operate via fiber optics, transmitting data without relying on radio waves.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly instructed senior military officials to rapidly develop technological solutions to counter this threat. The urgency is compounded by the fact that Hezbollah has intensified its use of such drones to target ground troops during the ceasefire. One soldier has been killed, and several others have already been wounded in suicide drone incidents.

It is clear that Israel’s “start-up nation” ecosystem, when mobilized in support of its military, should be capable of producing a technological response. However, in the short term, such solutions are not yet available.

Given that these drones can have a range of 15 to 20 kilometers, Israel’s Northern Command is reportedly pressuring the political leadership to seek greater operational flexibility from the United States.

The logic is straightforward: when the IDF conducts intensive air and artillery strikes, Hezbollah operatives are pushed back, north of the Litani River, into the Beqaa Valley, and beyond.

The objective is therefore clear: to push these drone-operating cells as far away as possible from the ground operations theater.

Achieving this, however, requires increased diplomatic leeway from Washington, particularly in light of the Lebanese army’s inability to enforce the ceasefire. Such flexibility would buy time for Israel to develop an effective technological countermeasure.

The key question remains the origin of these FPV drones. The emergence of FPV (first-person view) drones on the battlefield is relatively recent, having appeared on a large scale in Ukraine in early 2024.

Ukraine has received thousands of such units over the past two years from various European countries as part of the international effort to support its war effort. It is therefore worth asking whether some of these systems may have been diverted and resold on the black market, eventually making their way to Lebanon.

This question remains open, as no official source has yet confirmed the origin of these drones. Western intelligence services have indeed observed that European and American weapons systems have been detected outside Ukrainian territory. It is also possible that these FPV suicide drones are of Chinese or Russian origin.

Ukraine has recently developed its own massive domestic drone production industry, including FPV suicide drones. Kyiv could therefore share its expertise and assistance with Jerusalem as part of a closer alignment between Ukraine and Israel.