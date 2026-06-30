Mixed messaging is coming from world leaders on the fate of peace talks. According to US President Donald Trump, despite a breakdown in communications and a short resumption of military attacks, Iran has requested a meeting with the US. In a Truth Social post, Trump announced that the meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. White House envoys Witkoff and Kushner are expected to attend that meeting. However, Iran had earlier in the day rejected the idea of a meeting, with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying no Iran-US technical working group meetings are scheduled this week. Gharibabadi added that consultations between Iran and Qatar over US commitments are continuing as planned, but technical talks in Doha have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, regarding Israel and Lebanon, CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper met with Lebanese President Aoun after a visit with military leaders in Israel. The meeting was part of a regional visit focused on security cooperation and implementation of a framework agreement signed in Washington last week. While in Lebanon, Cooper held talks with President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal. In Israel, he visited deployed US troops, recognized outstanding service members, and reaffirmed the readiness of the more than 50,000 American personnel currently operating across the Middle East. This comes as Israel continues to take out terrorist leaders in Gaza, most recently announcing the killing of Hamas Rafah Brigade military defense chief Ismail Masri. READ MORE HERE FROM MONDAY