National Security Podcast | Harris vs Trump: What the U.S. election means for Israel

On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, Avishay Ben Sasson-Gordis, Ruderman family visiting scholar and senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, examines where Harris and Trump stand on issues critical to Israel’s future and how the upcoming U.S. election could reshape the U.S.-Israel alliance.

“If the U.S. remains on its current trajectory and Israel chooses to remain on its current trajectory then the rifts and the tensions are likely to grow, but I don’t think we’re facing a collapse of the relationship any time soon. Even though Trump was already president, there are certain ways in which the Harris presidency, if it comes to be, is much more predictable and likely to continue many of Biden’s policies.”