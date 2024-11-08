National Security Podcast | Israel vs. Iran: The people caught in between

Israel recently launched a series of targeted airstrikes on Iranian military infrastructure across multiple provinces. It was an unprecedented move with the goal of weakening Iran's air defense systems and missile capabilities, following Iran’s recent launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. The escalation underscores the deepening confrontation between the two nations since the outbreak of hostilities in October last year, with Israel determined to curb Iran’s influence in the region, disrupt its proxy networks, and undermine its defensive assets. Iran has established itself as the driving force behind the "axis of resistance" against Israel, openly broadcasting its antagonism. However, that's not the general sentiment among the Iranian people. On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, Iran expert at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Beni Sabti, discusses the history between the Jewish and Persian people, and how the Islamic Revolution has reshaped Iran's view on Israel and the West.