Podcast | Israel’s Strategic Dilemma: What Comes Next for Gaza?

After more than a year of intense conflict, Israel is at a pivotal moment in its approach to the Gaza Strip. Despite sustained military pressure, Hamas remains firmly in control, and Israel now faces a series of complex and challenging choices. Should it attempt a full military conquest and establish long-term governance? Should it support a moderate Palestinian authority with international backing? Or is maintaining the current strategy of containment the most realistic option?

In this episode of The National Security Podcast, host Nicole Zedeck speaks with Dr. Ofer Guterman, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), to analyze the pros and cons of each strategy. They also discuss the crucial role of Arab states in shaping Gaza’s future and whether a dual strategy—combining military pressure with political initiatives—could offer a sustainable solution.